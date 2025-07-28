Peter Obi Accuses Tinubu of Misleading Nigerians with Wrong Statistics Amid Economic Hardship

Naija247news reports that former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of feeding Nigerians with inaccurate statistics in a bid to downplay the severity of the country’s economic challenges.

Naija247news gathered that Obi made the statement while addressing journalists during an interactive session on Nigeria’s economic outlook, where he expressed concern over the rising inflation, unemployment, and poverty levels. He argued that the administration’s economic projections and growth claims do not reflect the reality on the ground.

According to Naija247news, Obi alleged that government officials have resorted to presenting manipulated data to create an illusion of progress, even as millions of Nigerians struggle with escalating food prices, currency devaluation, and dwindling purchasing power.

Naija247news understands that Obi questioned the credibility of recent government reports claiming improvements in GDP and inflation control, stating that such figures contradict the lived experiences of ordinary Nigerians. He maintained that the hardship faced by citizens cannot be concealed by statistical adjustments or selective reporting.

Naija247news reports that Obi further called for transparency and accountability in economic management, stressing that accurate data is essential for effective policy-making. He noted that falsifying numbers not only erodes public trust but also prevents the implementation of practical solutions to Nigeria’s economic woes.

Reacting to Obi’s comments, some political analysts told Naija247news that his remarks resonate with widespread concerns about the disconnect between official economic statements and on-the-ground realities. Many Nigerians continue to lament the rising cost of essential goods, transportation, and healthcare despite claims of economic recovery.

Naija247news gathered that the debate over Nigeria’s economic direction has intensified since the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, policies which, while intended to stabilize the economy, have triggered inflationary pressures and social discontent.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.