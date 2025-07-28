🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
North Central

PDP Slams Abdulrazaq’s Plan for New Govt House in Ilorin

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has strongly criticized Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s alleged plan to build a new Government House Secretariat in Ilorin, describing it as a “waste of resources” and “misplaced priority”. The party’s reaction underscores growing concerns over the governor’s spending plans and priorities.

A Misplaced Priority?

The PDP argues that the existing Government House complex is underutilized, yet hundreds of millions of naira are spent on its maintenance annually. The party questions the need for a new Government House Secretariat when many communities in Kwara State lack basic infrastructure, such as good roads, functional schools, and equipped hospitals. According to the PDP, the governor’s plan is a clear case of misplaced priority, and the project would be a wasteful expenditure, especially with Governor Abdulrazaq having barely two years left in office.

Lack of Transparency

The PDP also criticizes the alleged plan to award the contract to a foreign contractor, contradicting the governor’s campaign promise to empower local contractors. The party demands that the governor publish the full contract details and amount associated with the project, citing concerns over potential corruption. This lack of transparency has further fueled the PDP’s criticism of the governor’s plan.

A Call to Action

The PDP’s criticism of the governor’s plan serves as a call to action for Kwarans to demand accountability and transparency from their leaders. As the state government considers various projects, it is essential to prioritize those that will have a direct impact on the lives of the people. The alleged plan to build a new Government House Secretariat raises questions about the governor’s commitment to serving the people’s need.

The Ball is in the Governor’s Court

The governor’s next move will be crucial in determining the fate of the alleged project. If he fails to provide clarity on the project and its funding, it may further erode the trust between the government and the people. On the other hand, if he prioritizes transparency and accountability, it could help to restore confidence in his administration and demonstrate his commitment to serving the people’s interests.

The PDP’s criticism of Governor Abdulrazaq’s plan to build a new Government House Secretariat in Ilorin highlights the need for transparency and accountability in governance. As the governor navigates the final stretch of his tenure, Kwarans expect him to prioritize projects that deliver tangible benefits to the people, rather than indulging in vanity projects that serve no practical purpose. The governor’s response to the PDP’s concerns will be telling, and it remains to be seen whether he will heed the call for transparency and accountability.

