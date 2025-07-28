🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business NewsLagos

Olam Agri Marks 15 Years of Transformative Growth with Crown Flour Mill Acquisition in Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Olam Agri is celebrating a major milestone: 15 years since its acquisition of Crown Flour Mill (CFM), a turning point that cemented its position as a powerhouse in Nigeria’s wheat milling and pasta industry. The anniversary event, held at The Stable in Surulere, Lagos, attracted top figures from Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, senior government officials, business partners, and staff, all gathered to celebrate the journey of transformation and success.

Crown Flour Mill began milling operations in 1981, but it was Olam Agri’s acquisition of the business in 2010 that catalyzed its rapid evolution. Over the past 15 years, Olam Agri has grown from managing just two milling plants to now operating nine facilities across Nigeria. The company produces flour, semolina, and pasta, leveraging its integrated freight network and global sourcing capabilities to serve millions of Nigerians with high-quality staple food products.

Supporting Nigeria’s Agricultural Transformation

Beyond commercial growth, Olam Agri has made significant investments in Nigeria’s food and agricultural development. The company installed Nigeria’s first advanced premix facility, expanded backward integration initiatives, and empowered over 500 local farmers. It also partnered with strategic institutions such as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), and the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI) to promote local wheat cultivation.

These efforts reflect a broader commitment to enhancing food security, creating jobs, and driving innovation across Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

Industry Accolades and Impact

Olam Agri’s operational excellence has not gone unnoticed. The company has received numerous national and international awards, including:

  • National Productivity Order of Merit Award – Recognizing its contributions to national development.

  • FMDQ Gold Awards – For outstanding operational efficiency and business governance.

  • Food Fortification Award – Honoring its commitment to nutrition through the Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI).

  • Employer of Choice Award – Presented by HR People Magazine for its inclusive, empowering workplace culture.

Voices from the Ecosystem

During the event, testimonials from staff and partners highlighted the company’s people-first approach and far-reaching impact.

Femi Areo, a retail channel distributor, shared,

“Partnering with Olam Agri over the last 15 years has brought me joy and financial growth. Their dedication to delivering quality products, on-time logistics, and retail support services makes them a dependable ally in the market.”

Long-serving staff member Femi Koya added,

“Olam Agri gave me a career path and purpose. I’ve contributed to Nigeria’s food security and sustained my family while growing professionally. I’m proud of this journey.”

Looking Ahead

As it enters a new phase, Olam Agri plans to deepen its impact across food systems, enhance local sourcing, and maintain its leadership in delivering nutrition-rich products to Nigerian households. The anniversary celebration is more than a look back—it’s a launchpad for future innovation, resilience, and shared prosperity.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FG Approves N400,000 Cancer Treatment Subsidy, Targets Seven New Oncology Centres by 2026
Next article
United Capital reports N11.9bn profit, declares N5.4bn interim dividend
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which...

Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain. The...

FG, UK Launch Standards Partnership Programme to Empower Nigerian SMEs for Global Trade

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk | July 26, 2025 ABUJA, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria, in strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, has officially launched a new phase of the Standards Partnership Programme,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which...

Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Abuja 0
Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Dividends&Earnings 0
Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain. The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp