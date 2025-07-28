Olam Agri Marks 15 Years of Transformative Growth with Crown Flour Mill Acquisition in Nigeria

Lagos, July 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Olam Agri is celebrating a major milestone: 15 years since its acquisition of Crown Flour Mill (CFM), a turning point that cemented its position as a powerhouse in Nigeria’s wheat milling and pasta industry. The anniversary event, held at The Stable in Surulere, Lagos, attracted top figures from Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, senior government officials, business partners, and staff, all gathered to celebrate the journey of transformation and success.

Crown Flour Mill began milling operations in 1981, but it was Olam Agri’s acquisition of the business in 2010 that catalyzed its rapid evolution. Over the past 15 years, Olam Agri has grown from managing just two milling plants to now operating nine facilities across Nigeria. The company produces flour, semolina, and pasta, leveraging its integrated freight network and global sourcing capabilities to serve millions of Nigerians with high-quality staple food products.

Supporting Nigeria’s Agricultural Transformation

Beyond commercial growth, Olam Agri has made significant investments in Nigeria’s food and agricultural development. The company installed Nigeria’s first advanced premix facility, expanded backward integration initiatives, and empowered over 500 local farmers. It also partnered with strategic institutions such as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), and the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI) to promote local wheat cultivation.

These efforts reflect a broader commitment to enhancing food security, creating jobs, and driving innovation across Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

Industry Accolades and Impact

Olam Agri’s operational excellence has not gone unnoticed. The company has received numerous national and international awards, including:

National Productivity Order of Merit Award – Recognizing its contributions to national development.

FMDQ Gold Awards – For outstanding operational efficiency and business governance.

Food Fortification Award – Honoring its commitment to nutrition through the Micronutrient Fortification Index (MFI).

Employer of Choice Award – Presented by HR People Magazine for its inclusive, empowering workplace culture.

Voices from the Ecosystem

During the event, testimonials from staff and partners highlighted the company’s people-first approach and far-reaching impact.

Femi Areo, a retail channel distributor, shared,

“Partnering with Olam Agri over the last 15 years has brought me joy and financial growth. Their dedication to delivering quality products, on-time logistics, and retail support services makes them a dependable ally in the market.”

Long-serving staff member Femi Koya added,

“Olam Agri gave me a career path and purpose. I’ve contributed to Nigeria’s food security and sustained my family while growing professionally. I’m proud of this journey.”

Looking Ahead

As it enters a new phase, Olam Agri plans to deepen its impact across food systems, enhance local sourcing, and maintain its leadership in delivering nutrition-rich products to Nigerian households. The anniversary celebration is more than a look back—it’s a launchpad for future innovation, resilience, and shared prosperity.

