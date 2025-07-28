NCoS Partners REA to Address Power Challenges in Correctional Centres Nationwide

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced a strategic partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to resolve persistent power supply challenges in correctional facilities across the country.

Naija247news gathered that the collaboration aims to deploy renewable energy solutions, including solar-powered systems, to ensure uninterrupted electricity in prisons, improve security, and enhance the welfare of inmates and staff. The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting between officials of both agencies in Abuja.

According to Naija247news, the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, emphasized that inadequate electricity has been a major obstacle to effective operations in correctional centres, affecting surveillance systems, vocational training programs, and the overall living conditions of inmates. He stated that the new partnership would provide a sustainable solution to these challenges.

Naija247news understands that the Rural Electrification Agency will leverage its expertise in renewable energy deployment to install mini-grid and standalone solar systems in selected correctional facilities as part of the initial phase. The move aligns with the government’s broader agenda to expand energy access through clean and affordable power solutions.

Naija247news reports that officials from REA assured that the intervention would not only guarantee stable electricity but also reduce operational costs for the correctional service. They noted that reliable power supply is critical for maintaining security infrastructure such as CCTV cameras, electric gates, and communication systems within the prisons.

Stakeholders who spoke to Naija247news described the partnership as timely, considering the increasing security threats and jailbreak incidents linked to power outages in some facilities. They stressed that improved energy access will also support rehabilitation programs, including ICT training, which depend on stable electricity.

Naija247news gathered that the project will commence with pilot installations in key correctional centres before being scaled up nationwide. The initiative is expected to significantly improve the operational efficiency of the NCoS while promoting the use of renewable energy in government institutions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.