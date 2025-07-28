🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaRenewable Energy

NCoS Partners REA to Address Power Challenges in Correctional Centres Nationwide

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced a strategic partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to resolve persistent power supply challenges in correctional facilities across the country.

Naija247news gathered that the collaboration aims to deploy renewable energy solutions, including solar-powered systems, to ensure uninterrupted electricity in prisons, improve security, and enhance the welfare of inmates and staff. The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting between officials of both agencies in Abuja.

According to Naija247news, the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, emphasized that inadequate electricity has been a major obstacle to effective operations in correctional centres, affecting surveillance systems, vocational training programs, and the overall living conditions of inmates. He stated that the new partnership would provide a sustainable solution to these challenges.

Naija247news understands that the Rural Electrification Agency will leverage its expertise in renewable energy deployment to install mini-grid and standalone solar systems in selected correctional facilities as part of the initial phase. The move aligns with the government’s broader agenda to expand energy access through clean and affordable power solutions.

Naija247news reports that officials from REA assured that the intervention would not only guarantee stable electricity but also reduce operational costs for the correctional service. They noted that reliable power supply is critical for maintaining security infrastructure such as CCTV cameras, electric gates, and communication systems within the prisons.

Stakeholders who spoke to Naija247news described the partnership as timely, considering the increasing security threats and jailbreak incidents linked to power outages in some facilities. They stressed that improved energy access will also support rehabilitation programs, including ICT training, which depend on stable electricity.

Naija247news gathered that the project will commence with pilot installations in key correctional centres before being scaled up nationwide. The initiative is expected to significantly improve the operational efficiency of the NCoS while promoting the use of renewable energy in government institutions.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
SPOTTED: Fayose Wears PDP Cap at APC Rally, Declares Support for Tinubu’s Re-election
Next article
FG Approves N400,000 Cancer Treatment Subsidy, Targets Seven New Oncology Centres by 2026
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which...

Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain. The...

FG, UK Launch Standards Partnership Programme to Empower Nigerian SMEs for Global Trade

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk | July 26, 2025 ABUJA, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria, in strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, has officially launched a new phase of the Standards Partnership Programme,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which...

Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Abuja 0
Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Dividends&Earnings 0
Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain. The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp