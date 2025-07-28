More Governors to Defect to APC in 2027 – Nasarawa Gov

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has predicted that more governors and prominent politicians will defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election. Speaking on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” program, Governor Sule attributed the expected defections to President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and reforms.

Tinubu’s Leadership a Draw

According to Governor Sule, President Tinubu’s leadership style has made politicians feel welcomed and valued. He believes this has contributed to the growing appeal of the APC, making it an attractive option for those considering a change in political affiliation. The governor’s assertion comes on the heels of a new opposition coalition formed by prominent figures, including Labour Party’s Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

APC’s Strategic Planning

The APC, under President Tinubu’s leadership, is said to be strategically planning for the 2027 general election. Governor Sule’s prediction suggests that the party is confident of attracting more high-profile politicians to its fold. With the opposition coalition already making moves to challenge the APC’s dominance, the ruling party’s efforts to consolidate its position ahead of the election are likely to intensify.

Opposition’s Challenge

The opposition coalition’s emergence has injected new dynamics into Nigeria’s political landscape. With big names like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar on board, the coalition is expected to pose a significant challenge to the APC’s dominance. However, Governor Sule’s prediction suggests that the APC is not taking the challenge lightly and is working to strengthen its position.

The Road to 2027

As the 2027 general election draws closer, Nigerian politicians are positioning themselves for the big battle. The APC’s strategy to attract more high-profile defectors could pay off if the party can maintain its internal cohesion and deliver on its promises to Nigerians. On the other hand, the opposition coalition will need to work on building a strong grassroots support base to challenge the APC’s dominance effectively. The next few months will be telling.

The prediction by Governor Sule highlights the dynamic nature of Nigeria’s political landscape. As the country hurtles towards the 2027 general election, the APC’s ability to attract and retain top political talent will be crucial in determining its chances of retaining power. Whether or not the party’s optimism is justified remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – the next few years will be critical in shaping the country’s political future.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.