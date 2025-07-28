🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Miracle of Rabat: Super Falcons Make History with Thrilling WAFCON Win

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a stunning display of resilience and determination, the Super Falcons have made history by coming from behind to defeat Morocco 3-2 in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final. The thrilling victory marks the team’s record-breaking 10th title and cements their status as one of the most successful teams in African women’s football.

A Dramatic Turnaround

The Super Falcons’ win was a testament to their mental toughness and ability to bounce back from adversity. Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, the team showed remarkable resilience and determination to stage a dramatic comeback. Esther Okoronkwo’s penalty in the 64th minute sparked the turnaround, followed by Folashade Ijamilusi’s equalizing goal in the 71st minute. Jennifer Echegini sealed the win with a dramatic late goal in the 88th minute, firing in a half-volley from Okoronkwo’s well-delivered free kick.

A Nation’s Pride

The Super Falcons’ historic win has sent shockwaves of joy across Nigeria, with notable figures congratulating the team on their achievement. President Bola Tinubu praised the team’s resilience and national pride, while Governor Peter Mbah hailed their comeback victory as a testament to the enduring resilience and unity of the Nigerian spirit. The team’s victory is a source of pride for Nigeria and a testament to the country’s rich football heritage.

Coach’s Praise

The Super Falcons’ coach, Randy Waldrum, praised his team’s mental toughness and determination, saying, “If they didn’t have mental resilience, they would have given up.” Waldrum’s praise for his team’s character and spirit underscores the team’s remarkable comeback win.

Inspiring a New Generation

The Super Falcons’ WAFCON win is set to inspire a new generation of young footballers in Nigeria and beyond. The team’s success is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and teamwork, and will undoubtedly motivate young girls and women to pursue careers in football. As the team basks in the glory of their victory, their win will have a lasting impact on Nigerian football.

The Super Falcons’ WAFCON win is a remarkable achievement that showcases the team’s talent, determination, and resilience. As the team basks in the glory of their victory, their win is set to inspire a new generation of young footballers in Nigeria and beyond. The Super Falcons’ record-breaking 10th title is a testament to their status as one of the most successful teams in African women’s football.

(www.naija247news.com)

 

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
South East group pledges N200m for Tinubu’s 2027 presidential form
Next article
PDP Slams Abdulrazaq’s Plan for New Govt House in Ilorin
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Peter Obi Accuses Tinubu of Misleading Nigerians with Wrong Statistics Amid Economic Hardship

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of feeding Nigerians with inaccurate statistics in a bid to downplay the severity of the...

BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Emerges First Interim Head of House in Unexpected Twist

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has taken fans by surprise with a new twist, as housemate Jason Jae emerges as the first-ever interim Head of House (HoH), signaling a major shake-up...

Soludo at 65: A Journey of Economic Reforms, Governance, and Leadership in Focus

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, marks his 65th birthday today, sparking reflections on a remarkable career spanning academia, banking, and governance. Naija247news gathered that Soludo, a renowned economist...

Inside BBNaija Season 10 House: Over 150 Hidden Cameras and State-of-the-Art Design Unveiled

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the much-anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house has been officially unveiled, revealing a stunning interior design combined with cutting-edge surveillance technology aimed at delivering an immersive entertainment experience. Naija247news gathered...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Peter Obi Accuses Tinubu of Misleading Nigerians with Wrong Statistics Amid Economic Hardship

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of feeding Nigerians with inaccurate statistics in a bid to downplay the severity of the...

BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Emerges First Interim Head of House in Unexpected Twist

Entertainment 0
Naija247news reports that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has taken fans by surprise with a new twist, as housemate Jason Jae emerges as the first-ever interim Head of House (HoH), signaling a major shake-up...

Soludo at 65: A Journey of Economic Reforms, Governance, and Leadership in Focus

Viewpoint 0
Naija247news reports that the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, marks his 65th birthday today, sparking reflections on a remarkable career spanning academia, banking, and governance. Naija247news gathered that Soludo, a renowned economist...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp