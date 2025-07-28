Miracle of Rabat: Super Falcons Make History with Thrilling WAFCON Win

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a stunning display of resilience and determination, the Super Falcons have made history by coming from behind to defeat Morocco 3-2 in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final. The thrilling victory marks the team’s record-breaking 10th title and cements their status as one of the most successful teams in African women’s football.

A Dramatic Turnaround

The Super Falcons’ win was a testament to their mental toughness and ability to bounce back from adversity. Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, the team showed remarkable resilience and determination to stage a dramatic comeback. Esther Okoronkwo’s penalty in the 64th minute sparked the turnaround, followed by Folashade Ijamilusi’s equalizing goal in the 71st minute. Jennifer Echegini sealed the win with a dramatic late goal in the 88th minute, firing in a half-volley from Okoronkwo’s well-delivered free kick.

A Nation’s Pride

The Super Falcons’ historic win has sent shockwaves of joy across Nigeria, with notable figures congratulating the team on their achievement. President Bola Tinubu praised the team’s resilience and national pride, while Governor Peter Mbah hailed their comeback victory as a testament to the enduring resilience and unity of the Nigerian spirit. The team’s victory is a source of pride for Nigeria and a testament to the country’s rich football heritage.

Coach’s Praise

The Super Falcons’ coach, Randy Waldrum, praised his team’s mental toughness and determination, saying, “If they didn’t have mental resilience, they would have given up.” Waldrum’s praise for his team’s character and spirit underscores the team’s remarkable comeback win.

Inspiring a New Generation

The Super Falcons’ WAFCON win is set to inspire a new generation of young footballers in Nigeria and beyond. The team’s success is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and teamwork, and will undoubtedly motivate young girls and women to pursue careers in football. As the team basks in the glory of their victory, their win will have a lasting impact on Nigerian football.

The Super Falcons’ WAFCON win is a remarkable achievement that showcases the team’s talent, determination, and resilience. As the team basks in the glory of their victory, their win is set to inspire a new generation of young footballers in Nigeria and beyond. The Super Falcons’ record-breaking 10th title is a testament to their status as one of the most successful teams in African women’s football.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.