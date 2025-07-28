🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosPolitical Party News

Lagos APC in Turmoil: Aggrieved Members Demand Chairman’s Removal

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State is facing a major crisis as aggrieved members are demanding the immediate removal of the party’s state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi. The protesters, representing all 57 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state, are calling for fresh leadership, citing the party leadership’s alleged imposition of candidates and lack of inclusive leadership.

Protesters’ Grievances

The protesters claim that the party leadership is imposing candidates on them without consultation, which they believe is undemocratic. They also accuse Ojelabi and other top party leaders of stifling local democracy and ignoring the grassroots. The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the way local government elections were conducted and how supervisory positions were being imposed without input from the grassroots.

Heavy Security Presence

There is a heavy presence of police personnel around the Assembly complex to maintain peace and prevent any outbreak of violence. Despite the tension, the protesters are determined to have their voices heard and are calling on the party leadership to listen to their grievances.

Deputy Governor’s Intervention

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Hamzat, visited the scene to calm the atmosphere, assuring the protesters that the issue is a party affair and will be resolved soon. However, the protesters remain resolute in their demand for Ojelabi’s removal, citing the need for fresh leadership to revitalize the party in the state.

Implications for the Party

The crisis within the Lagos APC has significant implications for the party’s future in the state. If the party leadership fails to address the grievances of its members, it could lead to further divisions and potentially damage the party’s chances in future elections. The party’s leadership must take immediate action to resolve the crisis and restore confidence among its members.

A Call to Action

As the APC in Lagos State grapples with internal crisis, it is imperative for the party leadership to take a proactive approach to resolving the issue. The party must listen to the grievances of its members and take concrete steps to address them. By doing so, the APC can restore confidence among its members and present a united front going into future elections.

The crisis within the Lagos APC is a worrying development that could have far-reaching implications for the party’s fortunes in the state. As the protesters continue to demand Ojelabi’s removal, it remains to be seen how the party leadership will respond to their grievances. One thing is certain, however – the APC in Lagos State needs to address its internal issues to restore confidence and ensure a united front going into future elections.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tinubu to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Super Falcons
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com

