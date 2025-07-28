🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Inside BBNaija Season 10 House: Over 150 Hidden Cameras and State-of-the-Art Design Unveiled

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the much-anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house has been officially unveiled, revealing a stunning interior design combined with cutting-edge surveillance technology aimed at delivering an immersive entertainment experience.

Naija247news gathered that the new house is equipped with over 150 strategically hidden cameras and multiple high-definition microphones installed to capture every moment and conversation among the housemates. The technology ensures that no detail escapes the audience, making the show more engaging and interactive.

According to Naija247news, this season’s design incorporates vibrant colors, bold themes, and luxurious finishing to reflect creativity and innovation. The living room, lounge, bedrooms, and kitchen have been artistically curated to provide comfort while maintaining the dramatic appeal BBNaija is known for.

Naija247news understands that the diary room, often a fan favorite, has been upgraded to deliver a more immersive experience for both housemates and viewers. Additionally, the Head of House lounge boasts an elegant design, showcasing exclusivity and power dynamics within the game.

Naija247news reports that the organizers have also paid attention to entertainment spaces, with a well-equipped arena for tasks, a cozy garden, and a party zone designed to elevate weekend festivities. This season introduces new features and twists that promise to keep viewers glued to their screens throughout the show’s duration.

Sources told Naija247news that security and surveillance are at the heart of the BBNaija experience, hence the decision to integrate more than 150 cameras and microphones. These devices are placed in concealed yet strategic positions to ensure that every gesture, whisper, and emotional moment is captured in real time.

Naija247news gathered that Season 10 is themed to celebrate resilience, creativity, and cultural diversity, with housemates from different backgrounds expected to showcase talent, intellect, and personality. Fans are already expressing excitement on social media as anticipation builds for the premiere episode.

As BBNaija Season 10 kicks off, Naija247news understands that the combination of luxury, technology, and drama will once again position the reality show as one of Africa’s biggest entertainment spectacles.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
REWIND: How Visa Issues and Player Shortage Paved the Way for Michelle Alozie’s Super Falcons Breakthrough
Next article
Soludo at 65: A Journey of Economic Reforms, Governance, and Leadership in Focus
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Peter Obi Accuses Tinubu of Misleading Nigerians with Wrong Statistics Amid Economic Hardship

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of feeding Nigerians with inaccurate statistics in a bid to downplay the severity of the...

BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Emerges First Interim Head of House in Unexpected Twist

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has taken fans by surprise with a new twist, as housemate Jason Jae emerges as the first-ever interim Head of House (HoH), signaling a major shake-up...

Soludo at 65: A Journey of Economic Reforms, Governance, and Leadership in Focus

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, marks his 65th birthday today, sparking reflections on a remarkable career spanning academia, banking, and governance. Naija247news gathered that Soludo, a renowned economist...

REWIND: How Visa Issues and Player Shortage Paved the Way for Michelle Alozie’s Super Falcons Breakthrough

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the remarkable journey of Michelle Alozie into the Super Falcons squad was shaped by an unexpected twist of fate in 2021, when visa complications and a shortage of players forced the team...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Peter Obi Accuses Tinubu of Misleading Nigerians with Wrong Statistics Amid Economic Hardship

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that former presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accusing him of feeding Nigerians with inaccurate statistics in a bid to downplay the severity of the...

BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Emerges First Interim Head of House in Unexpected Twist

Entertainment 0
Naija247news reports that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has taken fans by surprise with a new twist, as housemate Jason Jae emerges as the first-ever interim Head of House (HoH), signaling a major shake-up...

Soludo at 65: A Journey of Economic Reforms, Governance, and Leadership in Focus

Viewpoint 0
Naija247news reports that the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, marks his 65th birthday today, sparking reflections on a remarkable career spanning academia, banking, and governance. Naija247news gathered that Soludo, a renowned economist...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp