Inside BBNaija Season 10 House: Over 150 Hidden Cameras and State-of-the-Art Design Unveiled

Naija247news reports that the much-anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house has been officially unveiled, revealing a stunning interior design combined with cutting-edge surveillance technology aimed at delivering an immersive entertainment experience.

Naija247news gathered that the new house is equipped with over 150 strategically hidden cameras and multiple high-definition microphones installed to capture every moment and conversation among the housemates. The technology ensures that no detail escapes the audience, making the show more engaging and interactive.

According to Naija247news, this season’s design incorporates vibrant colors, bold themes, and luxurious finishing to reflect creativity and innovation. The living room, lounge, bedrooms, and kitchen have been artistically curated to provide comfort while maintaining the dramatic appeal BBNaija is known for.

Naija247news understands that the diary room, often a fan favorite, has been upgraded to deliver a more immersive experience for both housemates and viewers. Additionally, the Head of House lounge boasts an elegant design, showcasing exclusivity and power dynamics within the game.

Naija247news reports that the organizers have also paid attention to entertainment spaces, with a well-equipped arena for tasks, a cozy garden, and a party zone designed to elevate weekend festivities. This season introduces new features and twists that promise to keep viewers glued to their screens throughout the show’s duration.

Sources told Naija247news that security and surveillance are at the heart of the BBNaija experience, hence the decision to integrate more than 150 cameras and microphones. These devices are placed in concealed yet strategic positions to ensure that every gesture, whisper, and emotional moment is captured in real time.

Naija247news gathered that Season 10 is themed to celebrate resilience, creativity, and cultural diversity, with housemates from different backgrounds expected to showcase talent, intellect, and personality. Fans are already expressing excitement on social media as anticipation builds for the premiere episode.

As BBNaija Season 10 kicks off, Naija247news understands that the combination of luxury, technology, and drama will once again position the reality show as one of Africa’s biggest entertainment spectacles.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.