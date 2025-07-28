🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Dividends&Earnings

FMDQ Group Declares First-Ever Cash Dividend as Profit Hits Record N23.23bn Amid Economic Headwinds

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 28, 2025:

In a landmark move that underscores its growing financial clout, FMDQ Group Plc has declared its first-ever cash dividend, rewarding shareholders with N0.20 per share (totalling N5.20bn) after posting its strongest financial performance in history. The announcement was made at the Group’s 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in a hybrid format at Exchange Place, Lagos, on July 25, 2025.

Despite a turbulent 2024 defined by global inflationary shocks, geopolitical tensions, exchange rate volatility, and constrained capital flows, FMDQ Group delivered a 49.93% revenue surge to N51.41bn (up from N34.29bn in 2023) and 65.54% profit growth, with pre-tax profit rising to N23.23bn.

Shareholders Rewarded for Confidence in FMDQ

Speaking at the AGM, Dr. Jibril Aku, Group Chairman, noted that the dividend marked a historic milestone:

“This payout reflects our commitment to rewarding shareholder confidence and signals our transition from reinvestment-driven expansion to delivering sustainable returns,” Aku said.

Historically, FMDQ had issued scrip dividends (bonus shares) between 2019 and 2021 but had never paid cash dividends until now.

Strategic Expansion: Derivatives, Depository, and Private Markets Growth

In 2024, FMDQ achieved major market infrastructure milestones, including:

  • Expanded FX Derivatives Market: Launch of long-dated FX Futures contracts (21 months tenor) to strengthen hedging options.
  • Enhanced Transparency: Deployment of price discovery tools via PenDealer to improve trading efficiency in the pension sector.
  • Depository Growth: Security lodgements rose 2.4% to N1.28trn, with 47 market participants onboarded.
  • Private Markets Expansion: Value of securities noted increased 44.69% to N1.13trn, reflecting growing appetite for private capital markets.
  • Academy Accreditation: FMDQ Academy earned UK CPD Certification and LPI accreditation, reinforcing its global training standards.

Leadership Transition: Bola Onadele Koko’s Exit and the Next Horizon

The AGM also marked the retirement of pioneer CEO Bola Onadele. Koko, who led FMDQ’s transformation over 12 years. His successor, Ag. CEO Kaodi Ugoji, pledged to drive FMDQ’s final year of its 2021–2025 Strategic Horizon, with priorities including:

  • Activating the Repo Market and Equity Market listings
  • Launching Unsponsored Depositary Receipts (UDRs)
  • Expanding CCP services to Fixed Income and Repo markets
  • Introducing ARTIS DealRoom, a digital platform linking vendors with institutional investors

Outlook: “Born Local… Going Global”

With Nigeria’s FX reforms, interest rate realignments, and market deepening policies reshaping capital flows, FMDQ’s diversification across Exchange, Clearing, Depository, and Private Markets positions it as a key financial market infrastructure hub.

“As we prepare for our next growth phase, our focus is on operational agility, innovation, and aligning Nigeria’s markets with global standards,” said Ms. Ugoji.

Key Financial Highlights (FY 2024):

  • Revenue: N51.41bn (+49.93% YoY)
  • Profit Before Tax: N23.23bn (+65.54% YoY)
  • Dividend Declared: N0.20 per share (First cash dividend)
  • Depository Assets: N1.28trn (+2.4% YoY)
  • Private Markets Value: N1.13trn (+44.69% YoY)

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
