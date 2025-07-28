FG, UK Launch Standards Partnership Programme to Empower Nigerian SMEs for Global Trade

By Naija247news Business Desk | July 26, 2025

ABUJA, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria, in strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, has officially launched a new phase of the Standards Partnership Programme, an ambitious initiative aimed at equipping local institutions and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the capacity to meet international quality standards and improve Nigeria’s participation in global trade.

The launch event, which held in Abuja, brought together key trade stakeholders, policymakers, and institutional leaders to align on a shared agenda of improving Nigeria’s trade competitiveness and standardization systems.

Speaking at the launch, Simeon Umukoro, Trade Market Access Lead at the UK Department for Business and Trade in Nigeria, revealed that the UK-funded programme is part of a broader bilateral engagement under the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) with Nigeria.

“This initiative is not just a policy framework; it’s a trade enabler for Nigerian businesses, especially SMEs. It allows over 3,500 Nigerian products to access the UK market duty-free under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS),” Umukoro said.

He explained that the programme is designed to assist Nigerian SMEs in meeting technical and regulatory requirements for global exports, particularly in sectors such as leather, tea, cashew, and coffee—which have been identified as high-potential pilot industries.

The Standards Partnership Programme, first initiated in 2022, is now in Phase Three and will continue until March 2026. This phase focuses on closing gaps in areas such as metrology (measurement standards), conformity assessment, and accreditation across Nigeria’s value chains.

“The programme supports national institutions like the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NiNAS) to implement the National Quality Policy and establish robust infrastructure that supports product quality and safety,” Umukoro added

A National Quality Boost

Olalekan Omoniyi, Deputy Director of Standards Development at SON, also emphasized the significance of the collaboration. He noted that the programme is helping SON identify priority export products and create a unified quality framework that aligns Nigeria’s standards with international best practices.

“We’re now engaging across value chains to ensure SMEs—who form the bulk of Nigeria’s non-oil exports—can comply with quality requirements in global markets,” he stated.

“A strong national quality infrastructure is non-negotiable for any country that wants to be competitive globally.”

Why It Matters: Trade, Jobs, and Inclusive Growth

The enhanced focus on SMEs, which constitute 96% of Nigerian businesses, is expected to boost job creation, improve foreign exchange earnings, and reduce Nigeria’s overreliance on oil exports.

The partnership also aligns with Nigeria’s goal of increasing its share of global trade and diversifying its export portfolio, as outlined in the National Development Plan (2021–2025).

According to trade analysts, the focus on strengthening standards is timely, given growing global attention to product safety, sustainability, and certification in international trade.

Target Sectors for Export Readiness:

Leather

Tea

Cashew

Coffee

These sectors were chosen due to their export potential, value-chain linkages, and need for improved quality standards. The programme works directly with stakeholders in these industries to identify challenges and implement corrective measures.

Bottom Line

With strong backing from the UK and alignment with domestic policy reform, the Standards Partnership Programme is positioning Nigeria’s SMEs for inclusive growth and global competitiveness. Experts say that if successfully implemented, it could become a model for trade-enabling collaboration across Africa

