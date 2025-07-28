FG Approves N400,000 Cancer Treatment Subsidy, Targets Seven New Oncology Centres by 2026

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has announced plans to introduce a N400,000 subsidy to assist cancer patients in accessing treatment, as part of its broader strategy to tackle the rising burden of cancer in the country.

Naija247news gathered that the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja, noting that the initiative will significantly reduce the financial strain on cancer patients and their families. He explained that the subsidy will cover essential diagnostic procedures and chemotherapy sessions, which are often unaffordable for many Nigerians.

According to Naija247news, the government will roll out the subsidy program under the National Cancer Control Plan, with an initial focus on major teaching hospitals and federal medical centres. The Minister stressed that the aim is to improve access to timely and quality cancer care, thereby reducing mortality rates associated with the disease.

Naija247news understands that, in addition to the subsidy, the Federal Government plans to establish seven new oncology centres across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory by 2026. This expansion, according to officials, will address the current shortage of specialized cancer treatment facilities in the country.

Naija247news reports that Prof. Pate highlighted the alarming increase in cancer cases in Nigeria, attributing it to late diagnosis, limited treatment options, and high out-of-pocket costs. He assured that the new measures will not only make cancer treatment more affordable but also enhance early detection and treatment outcomes.

Experts who spoke to Naija247news welcomed the move, describing it as a major step toward strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system. However, they called for transparency in the implementation process and urged the government to invest in training oncology specialists to match the infrastructure expansion.

Naija247news gathered that the initiative will also include partnerships with private sector stakeholders and international health organizations to ensure adequate funding, equipment supply, and sustainability of cancer care services in Nigeria.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.