Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain. The approval was granted during the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in Lagos on Friday, July 25, 2025.

The capital raise, which could be executed through a private placement, public offer, or other forms of equity issuance, marks a significant move to transform Ellah Lakes into a leading player in the agricultural sector. The board is empowered to determine the pricing, timing, and terms of the fundraise, subject to regulatory approvals.

The funds will be deployed toward the acquisition of critical agricultural assets, infrastructure expansion, and working capital to position Ellah Lakes as a key driver of Nigeria’s food security and agro-industrial growth.

Key Resolutions Passed

The EGM ratified the following resolutions under Special Business:

Capital Raise Authorization: The Board of Directors is authorized to raise capital up to N250 billion or any such amount deemed necessary, via equity issuance—whether through private placement, public offer, or other mechanisms. Execution Mandate: The Board may appoint professional advisers, execute required documents, and comply with all regulatory mandates to effect the capital raise. Ratification of Past Acts: All prior actions taken by the Board and Management in furtherance of the capital raise were approved and ratified. Further Authorizations: The Board is authorized to take any steps necessary or incidental to implementing the above resolutions. Debt-to-Equity Conversion: Shareholders approved the conversion of Director and Shareholder loans granted before July 25, 2025, into ordinary shares of the company, on terms the Board deems fit and pending regulatory approval. Capital Increase and Share Issuance: The share capital of the company will be increased to accommodate new shares from the equity raise and loan conversions, with new shares ranking pari passu with existing ones. Amendments to the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association will follow suit.

This bold capital raise follows recent moves by the company to expand operations in oil palm, cassava, and soy production, aligning with Nigeria’s push to boost domestic food production and reduce import dependency.

Strategic Growth in Nigeria’s Agricultural Sector

Ellah Lakes Plc, originally focused on fish farming, has pivoted aggressively in recent years toward broader agribusiness, acquiring Telluria Limited and entering crop production and commodity processing. The new fundraise is expected to strengthen its position as a vertically integrated agribusiness player.

According to analysts, this move could catalyze major private-sector-led investment in Nigerian agriculture and attract institutional investors eager to support scalable, impact-driven businesses in the food and agritech space.

The company’s shares are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and will reflect the increased capital structure upon completion of regulatory processes.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.