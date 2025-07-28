🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaBusiness News

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which opened Monday at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

In a statement signed by the company’s Group Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Cement noted that aside from being a key sponsor, it is actively participating in the exhibition that is hosting delegates from 21 countries.

“As the Housing Show brings together over 40,000 participants, including industry leaders, government officials, and investors, we see this as a valuable opportunity to showcase our innovative products and strengthen partnerships with key decision-makers,” Chiejina stated.

He added that the event, themed “Reimagining Housing Through Innovation,” aligns perfectly with Dangote Cement’s core values and vision for sustainable infrastructure across Africa.

The company has consistently supported the AIHS over the years and views it as a strategic platform to connect with stakeholders involved in the continent’s housing ecosystem.

Coordinator of the Africa International Housing Show, Mr. Festus Adebayo, emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships (PPP) in addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

“Innovation and collaboration are key,” Adebayo said. “With technological advancements in construction and financing, AIHS aims to create actionable solutions, and partnerships like that with Dangote Cement are pivotal to our mission.”

He disclosed that over 82% of participants at the Show hold decision-making positions, providing exhibitors like Dangote Cement direct access to individuals and organizations with significant purchasing power.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that industry stakeholders, including the Nigerian Institute of Building, have hailed Dangote Cement as a consistent catalyst in Nigeria’s real estate growth and infrastructural development.

With its presence at AIHS 2025, Dangote Cement is not only reinforcing its position as a market leader but also actively contributing to the future of sustainable and innovative housing in Africa.

