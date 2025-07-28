Crisis Rocks Lagos APC as Members Demand Removal of State Chairman Ojelabi

Naija247news reports that tension is brewing within the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as some members have demanded the immediate removal of the party’s State Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, citing alleged incompetence and mismanagement of party affairs.

Naija247news gathered that the aggrieved members staged a protest at the party’s secretariat in Lagos, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Ojelabi Must Go” and “We Need Transparent Leadership.” The protesters accused Ojelabi of running the party without accountability and sidelining grassroots stakeholders in critical decision-making processes.

According to Naija247news, the party members alleged that the chairman has failed to unite the APC family in Lagos, leading to factional disagreements and lack of inclusiveness ahead of major political activities. They argued that his leadership style has created deep cracks within the party, which could affect its performance in future elections if not urgently addressed.

Naija247news understands that the protesters are also accusing the chairman of favoritism in the distribution of political appointments and internal positions, insisting that such practices undermine the principles of fairness and equity in party administration.

Naija247news reports that the aggrieved members vowed to sustain their agitation until the national leadership of the APC intervenes to restructure the Lagos State chapter. They warned that failure to act could lead to mass defections and weaken the party’s dominance in the state.

Political analysts told Naija247news that the latest crisis could be a reflection of broader power struggles within the Lagos APC, especially as political permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections intensify. They noted that the call for Ojelabi’s removal might be linked to competing interests among influential party figures.

Naija247news gathered that as of press time, neither Ojelabi nor the state party leadership had issued an official response to the allegations. However, insiders hinted that consultations are ongoing to calm the situation and prevent the crisis from escalating further.

Naija247news understands that the APC in Lagos has historically maintained strong internal cohesion, but the recent protest signals a potential shift that could reshape the party’s internal dynamics if not properly managed.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.