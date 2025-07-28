BBNaija Season 10: Jason Jae Emerges First Interim Head of House in Unexpected Twist

Naija247news reports that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has taken fans by surprise with a new twist, as housemate Jason Jae emerges as the first-ever interim Head of House (HoH), signaling a major shake-up in the show’s traditional structure.

Naija247news gathered that the announcement came during the live Head of House challenge, where housemates were given a series of mental and physical tasks. Unlike previous seasons where winners enjoyed full HoH privileges for an entire week, Big Brother introduced an interim system, adding suspense to the competition.

According to Naija247news, Jason Jae clinched the coveted spot after outperforming his fellow housemates in a timed puzzle challenge designed to test both strategy and speed. His victory earned him immunity from eviction for a limited period, access to the exclusive HoH lounge, and the authority to influence certain house decisions.

Naija247news understands that the interim nature of the title means Jason Jae’s reign could end sooner than expected, depending on further instructions from Big Brother. This unexpected twist has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some praising the innovation while others express concerns about the increased unpredictability in the game.

Naija247news reports that the show organizers explained that the new twist was introduced to heighten excitement and keep housemates on their toes, preventing early dominance and encouraging strategic gameplay. The interim HoH will reportedly have reduced powers compared to a full-term HoH, creating a more dynamic social structure in the house.

Social media platforms have been buzzing since the announcement, with Jason Jae’s name trending across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram as fans debate how long he can maintain his position under the new rules. Many believe this twist will alter alliance-building and eviction strategies moving forward.

Naija247news gathered that BBNaija Season 10 continues to deliver unexpected moments and creative game mechanics, cementing its place as Africa’s biggest reality TV show. As the competition progresses, viewers can expect more surprises, intense rivalries, and evolving strategies from the housemates.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.