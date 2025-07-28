ADC Vows to Match APC Tactics in 2027 Elections

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is gearing up for a fierce battle in the 2027 general elections, vowing to match the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) tactic for tactic. In a bold declaration, ADC’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated that the party is determined to take down President Bola Tinubu’s administration, citing widespread discontent with the current government.

ADC’s Confidence Despite Challenges

Despite lacking serving governors, ADC remains optimistic about its chances in the 2027 polls. The party’s spokesman attributed their confidence to the growing discontent with the APC-led administration, which he believes will translate to votes in the upcoming elections. ADC is also bolstering its structure to prevent hijack by any individual or group, ensuring the party remains true to its ideals.

Countering APC’s Tactics

ADC has warned that it will counter any tactics employed by APC to undermine its chances in the elections. The party accuses APC of intimidating serving governors to prevent them from joining the opposition, a claim that APC’s Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has dismissed. Sule predicted more defections from opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to APC.

A Call to Action

As the 2027 elections draw near, ADC is rallying its supporters to remain vigilant and proactive. The party is urging its members to participate actively in the electoral process, ensuring that their votes count and their voices are heard. By doing so, ADC believes it can overcome the challenges posed by APC and emerge victorious in the polls.

The Road Ahead

The 2027 elections will undoubtedly be a crucial test for ADC and other opposition parties. As they navigate the complex web of Nigerian politics, these parties must remain focused on their goals and committed to their ideals. With the right strategies and a united front, ADC and its allies can potentially unseat APC and bring about a new era of governance in Nigeria.

The ADC’s vow to match APC tactic for tactic in the 2027 elections signals a heated battle ahead. As the parties gear up for the polls, it remains to be seen how their strategies will play out. One thing is certain, however – the 2027 elections will be a closely contested affair, with ADC determined to give APC a run for its money.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.