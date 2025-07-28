ADC Sets Sights on 2027 Presidency, Dismisses Zoning Concerns

28, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has thrown its hat into the ring for the 2027 presidential election, signaling a new era of politics in Nigeria. In a bold move, the party’s Interim National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, revealed that the ADC is focused on building a strong, grassroots-based structure across the country, rather than fixating on zoning arrangements.

Building a Grassroots Movement

According to Abdullahi, the ADC’s strategy involves contesting governorships, Senate seats, House of Reps seats, and positions in state assemblies. This approach, he said, is designed to create a credible, community-led structure that can challenge the status quo in Nigerian politics. By prioritizing merit and national interest over traditional zoning, the ADC is positioning itself as a force to be reckoned with in the 2027 elections.

A New Vision for Nigeria

The ADC’s emergence has injected fresh excitement into Nigeria’s political landscape. With a focus on people-centered governance and practical solutions, the party is offering a bold alternative to the traditional politics of power-sharing arrangements. As the party prepares for the long haul, its leaders are confident that their grassroots approach will yield dividends in the 2027 elections.

Challenging the Status Quo

The ADC’s decision to prioritize grassroots mobilization over zoning concerns marks a significant departure from the traditional politics of Nigeria’s elite. By focusing on community-led structures and merit-based selection, the party is challenging the status quo and offering a fresh perspective on how politics should be done in Nigeria. This approach may resonate with voters who are disillusioned with the traditional politics of power-sharing arrangements.

The Road Ahead

As the ADC builds its structure and prepares for the 2027 elections, the party’s leaders will need to navigate the complex web of Nigerian politics. With established parties like the APC and PDP dominating the landscape, the ADC will need to work hard to establish itself as a credible alternative. However, with its focus on grassroots mobilization and people-centered governance, the party may have a fighting chance to make a meaningful impact in the 2027 elections.

The ADC’s decision to prioritize grassroots mobilization over zoning concerns marks a significant shift in Nigeria’s political narrative. As the party builds its structure and prepares for the 2027 elections, Nigerians will be watching with bated breath. Will the ADC’s new vision for Nigeria resonate with voters, or will traditional politics prevail? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – the ADC is here to stay.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.