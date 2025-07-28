🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business NewsKaduna

Access Bank, Fifth Chukker Leverage Polo Platform to Empower African Youth Through Quality Education

By: Naija247news

Date:

London, July 25, 2025 (Naija247news) — In a powerful fusion of elegance and impact, Access Bank UK and its long-time partner Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club hosted the 2025 Access Bank UK Polo Day at the prestigious Guards Polo Club, Windsor, England, showcasing not just world-class equestrian sport but a deeper commitment to sustainable development and youth education in Northern Nigeria.

Now in its 15th year, the annual event brought together global business leaders, diplomats, philanthropists, and influencers to support Access Bank’s long-running social investment mission: providing quality education and safe learning environments for underserved communities.

This year’s highlight? A bold unveiling of the “60-Classroom Initiative”, a project aimed at building 60 new classrooms across rural Northern Nigeria—an expansion of the Bank’s existing collaboration with Fifth Chukker and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) framework.

Since the inception of the Access Bank Polo Day, the event has evolved from a luxury gathering into a global platform for impact investing, aligning with SDG 4 – Quality Education and SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals.

“This partnership continues to deliver beyond the polo field. It reflects Access Bank’s vision of transforming lives through education,” said Roosevelt Ogbonna, Group Managing Director of Access Bank. “By building schools, empowering teachers, and engaging communities, we’re changing the future—one child at a time.”

So far, the collaboration has rehabilitated over 100 classroom blocks, sponsored the education of more than 12,000 children, and enhanced the capacity of rural teachers and caregivers.

Fatima’s Story: From Displacement to Determination

One of the most moving moments of the day came during a short film tribute to Fatima, a 12-year-old girl from Kaduna State whose life was transformed through one of the supported schools. Forced to flee with her family due to insecurity, Fatima had no access to formal education until she enrolled at a refurbished school funded by Access Bank’s initiative.

“Before this school, I couldn’t even write my name,” Fatima shared. “Now, I dream of becoming a teacher so I can help others like me.”

Her story drew tears and a standing ovation from the crowd, including notable guests such as His Royal Highness, the Duke of Kent, and Zainab Ahmed, former Nigerian Minister of Finance.

From Polo to Purpose

The Access Bank-Fifth Chukker team squared off against Delaney Polo Team in an intense match, ultimately triumphing 6–4 in a symbolic victory for social progress. But beyond the game, attention remained focused on the fundraising goal of £1 million (₦1.9 billion) for the 60-Classroom Initiative.

“This is not charity; it’s investment,” noted Bode Makanjuola, CEO of Caverton Offshore, one of the event sponsors. “An educated population fuels safer communities, stronger economies, and greater innovation.”

ESG Strategy in Action

The Polo Day is also a reflection of Access Bank’s broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, which includes inclusive finance, climate action, and community empowerment.

According to Ms. Bolaji Agbede, Acting Group CEO of Access Holdings, “Our sustainability efforts are rooted in measurable action. With education as a core pillar, we’re ensuring no one is left behind.”

Looking Ahead: Polo With a Purpose

As Access Bank continues to expand across Africa, with recent acquisitions in Angola and Botswana, its commitment to social investment remains firm.

The Access Bank UK Polo Day 2025 proves that philanthropy and prestige are not mutually exclusive, but rather powerful allies in building a better Nigeria

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Sterling One Foundation, UN Launch ASIS 4.0 to Tackle Climate Crisis and Advance SDG Action in Africa
Next article
Tinubu Seeks Patience from GENCOs as FG Plans N4trn Bond to Offset Power Sector Debts
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which...

Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain. The...

FG, UK Launch Standards Partnership Programme to Empower Nigerian SMEs for Global Trade

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Business Desk | July 26, 2025 ABUJA, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The Federal Government of Nigeria, in strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, has officially launched a new phase of the Standards Partnership Programme,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Cement Sponsors 2025 Africa International Housing Show to Promote Innovative Housing Solutions

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news) — Dangote Cement Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing and infrastructure development across the continent by sponsoring the 19th edition of the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), which...

Tinubu Rewards Super Falcons with National Honours, $100,000, and Abuja Homes for Historic 10th WAFCON Title

Abuja 0
Abuja | July 28, 2025 — President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and housing allocations following their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco....

Ellah Lakes Plc Shareholders Approve N250 Billion Capital Raise to Drive Agribusiness Expansion

Dividends&Earnings 0
Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Shareholders of Ellah Lakes Plc have unanimously approved a landmark plan to raise up to N250 billion to fund strategic acquisitions and expansion across Nigeria’s agribusiness value chain. The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp