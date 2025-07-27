🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Tinubu Congratulates Super Falcons on WAFCON Triumph

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a heartwarming gesture, President Bola Tinubu took to video call to congratulate the Super Falcons on their historic win at the 2024 WAFCON. The President’s congratulatory message came shortly after the team’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over host nation Morocco at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

A Moment of Triumph

The Super Falcons’ victory was a testament to their skill, determination, and teamwork. As the team celebrated their record-breaking win in the dressing room, President Tinubu connected with them via video call to praise their achievement. The President’s gesture underscores his support for women’s sports and recognizes the team’s contribution to Nigeria’s sporting heritage.

President’s Praise

During the video call, President Tinubu commended the players and coaching crew for their outstanding performance. He praised their resilience and teamwork, which ultimately led to their triumph. The President’s words of encouragement are expected to motivate the team to continue striving for excellence in future competition

The Super Falcons’ WAFCON triumph is a source of pride for Nigeria, and President Tinubu’s congratulatory message is a fitting recognition of their achievement. As the team basks in the glory of their victory, their win is set to inspire a new generation of young footballers in Nigeria and beyond.

