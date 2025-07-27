🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Senate Debunks Rumors of Rift Between Akpabio and Bamidele

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Senate has refuted claims of an alleged rift between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, describing such reports as false and misleading.

Naija247news gathered that the clarification came following widespread media speculation suggesting that a disagreement had erupted between the two principal officers over the handling of legislative matters and internal leadership issues.

According to Naija247news, the Senate in a statement emphasized that both Akpabio and Bamidele maintain a cordial working relationship and continue to collaborate effectively in steering the affairs of the upper legislative chamber. The statement urged the public to disregard rumors of a power struggle within the Senate leadership, labeling them as deliberate attempts to create unnecessary tension.

Naija247news understands that the Senate also warned against the spread of fake news capable of undermining public confidence in the National Assembly. The leadership reiterated its commitment to unity and stability, stressing that its focus remains on delivering quality legislation that addresses the needs of Nigerians.

Naija247news reports that this development follows recent media commentaries speculating about internal conflicts within the Senate. Political observers had suggested that there might be underlying disagreements over key decisions in the chamber, but the official position of the Senate strongly dismisses such claims.

In its response, the Senate reaffirmed that both Akpabio and Bamidele share a common vision for legislative reforms and effective governance. It stated that their collaboration has been instrumental in advancing several critical bills and resolutions since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija247news gathered that the leadership also appealed to journalists and media outlets to verify their information before publication to avoid misinforming the public and fueling unnecessary controversies.

Political analysts believe the denial seeks to maintain a united front amid growing expectations on the legislature to address pressing national issues, including economic reforms, security, and constitutional amendments.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike
