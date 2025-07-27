Sanwo-Olu Swears In 57 Council Chairmen, Bars Immediate Appointments of SLGs and Supervisory Councillors

Lagos, July 25, 2025 – In a bold move aimed at reinforcing transparency and accountability in grassroots governance, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday swore in 57 newly elected Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Chairmen and Vice Chairmen. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Lagos House Sports Ground, Ikeja.

In his address, the governor barred the newly inaugurated chairmen from immediately appointing Secretaries to Local Governments (SLGs) and Supervisory Councillors, directing them instead to spend the next 30 to 60 days settling into office and assessing the needs of their communities. He stated that the state government would notify them when it is time to make such appointments.

However, the governor instructed the chairmen to promptly appoint Chiefs of Staff to support the coordination of their daily affairs.

Emphasis on Accountability, Not Entitlement

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the chairmen to embrace inclusive leadership and remain committed to the welfare of residents, cautioning them that the state would not tolerate underperformance.

“This is a new era of local government autonomy—fiscal and administrative independence now affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” he said.

“You now have direct access to your councils’ funds. With this comes direct accountability. No excuses. No finger pointing. The buck now stops with you.”

The governor reminded them that public office is not a reward but a call to service, demanding transparency, courage, and a clear sense of purpose.

“Leadership must never be about personal gain; it must be about public impact,” he added. “Let your tenure reflect not political entitlement but public responsibility.”

Delivering THEMES+ at the Grassroots

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the THEMES+ agenda—Transportation, Health, Education, Environment, Security, and Social Inclusion—must be brought to life at the grassroots.

“Your performance will be measured not by the eloquence of your speeches but by the visibility of your actions,” he said. “Lagos is counting on you to bring development to every street, every ward, every community.”

He stressed the importance of equitable governance, urging council leaders to extend development to rural and riverine areas, ensuring no part of the state feels left behind.

“Let our underserved areas know they are not forgotten. Governance must be inclusive, equitable, and people-centred,” he charged.

Commissioner, Chairmen React

Speaking earlier, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Bolaji Robert, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to grassroots democracy. He noted that the peaceful conduct of the local government elections and Thursday’s inauguration reflect the state’s maturity and readiness to deepen development at the local level.

In his remarks on behalf of the new chairmen, Sesan Olowa, Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and newly elected Chairman of Conference 57, expressed appreciation to the governor and Lagosians for their trust.

“We will uphold the values of the APC and ensure that development touches every ward and community under our care,” Olowa vowed. “We are fully committed to delivering impactful governance.”

Dignitaries Present

The well-attended ceremony saw the presence of the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; members of the State Executive Council; lawmakers from the national and state assemblies; leaders of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi; APC Lagos State Chairman Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi; traditional rulers; market leaders; and party supporters.

The governor’s charge to the newly sworn-in council leaders marks a pivotal moment for local governance in Lagos. With autonomy comes responsibility, and the onus now lies on these grassroots leaders to deliver meaningful development that touches lives across the state’s 57 councils.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.