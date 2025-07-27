Portable Rejects ₦100 Million Offer to Fight VeryDarkMan, Demands ₦1 Billion Instead

Lagos, July 26, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — Controversial Nigerian street-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has rejected an offer of ₦100 million to engage in a physical fight with social media influencer VeryDarkMan (VDM), stating that the amount is “too small” for his status.

In an Instagram Live session on Friday, Portable made it clear that unless he’s paid a whopping ₦1 billion, he has no interest in physically confronting the outspoken online critic.

“That ₦100 million, my fans give it to me,” the Zazuu Zeh crooner declared. “₦100 million is too small for me to fight VDM. Let them give me ₦1 billion and I will fight him and beat him.”

Escalating Feud

This development comes amid a growing online feud between the two celebrities. The clash began after Portable publicly blasted VDM for allegedly making “disrespectful” remarks about President Bola Tinubu’s administration, calling the activist a “troublemaker without direction.”

Since then, both parties have exchanged harsh words across various social media platforms, drawing the attention of fans, bloggers, and the entertainment industry.

Portable further taunted VDM’s alleged immunity to arrest and detention, claiming:

“Someone you can’t even hold — now you want me to fight and beat him? You are scared of him, you can’t jail him.”

Social Media Reactions

While some netizens praised Portable’s business sense and confidence, others criticized both celebrities for trivializing public discourse with theatrics.

@iamNneka: “Portable knows how to stay relevant sha! But this is just clout chasing.”

@OmoNaijaBoy: “₦1 billion? Even Anthony Joshua won’t collect that in Naija. Abeg!”

@NaijaTalksDaily: “If VDM replies, this matter go enter Netflix documentary soon.”

📌 Editor’s Note: The Portable–VDM saga reflects a broader trend of digital-age celebrity feuds playing out in public, often blurring the lines between performance and reality.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.