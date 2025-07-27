🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
North Won’t Back Atiku, Obi in 2027 – Ex-ACF Scribe

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Northern region’s stance on the 2027 presidential election is becoming increasingly clear, with indications suggesting that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi may not receive the region’s backing. According to Anthony Sani, former Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the North has lost trust in Obi’s promise to serve only one term if elected president.

Northern Skepticism

The North’s skepticism towards Obi stems from former President Goodluck Jonathan’s broken promise to serve just one term. Sani noted that the North believes it’s crucial for the South to complete its expected eight-year tenure before handing over power to the North. This zoning politics dynamic may work in favor of President Bola Tinubu, who is expected to complete Buhari’s legacy and potentially pave the way for a Northern presidency in 2031.

Challenges for Atiku and Obi

The opposition coalition’s lack of a clear, alternative policy direction has also raised concerns among Northern voters. Atiku’s PDP and Obi’s LP have failed to present a compelling narrative that would sway the North to their side. With the 2027 election on the horizon, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the North’s support will be crucial in determining the outcome.

The North’s decision to withhold support for Atiku and Obi in 2027 will undoubtedly shape the dynamics of the presidential election. As the region weighs its options, it’s clear that zoning politics and trust issues will play a significant role in determining the outcome. The question on everyone’s mind is: who will the North ultimately back in 2027? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

