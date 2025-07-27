North Suffering from Self-Inflicted Wounds – David Mark

27, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The North is grappling with numerous socio-economic challenges, but according to former Senate President David Mark, the region’s problems are largely self-inflicted. Mark’s assertion comes as a wake-up call to Northern leaders, urging them to take responsibility for the region’s woes rather than blaming others.

A Region in Crisis

Mark attributed the North’s problems to poor leadership, lack of unity, and insecurity. He noted that the region’s elites have prioritized personal and sectional interests over collective progress, leading to violent conflicts, displacement of millions, and alarming rates of poverty and illiteracy. The former Senate President lamented the state of education in the North, stressing the need for investment in education that promotes diversity and tolerance.

Call to Action

Mark’s statement is a clarion call to Northern leaders to work towards unity, justice, and mutual respect. He urged them to encourage dialogue over inflammatory rhetoric and to prioritize the region’s development. The former Senate President’s words come in response to growing concerns over the North’s neglect, with some leaders alleging federal government apathy towards the region’s plight.

Leadership Imperative

Mark emphasized that effective leadership is crucial to the North’s development. He noted that leaders must prioritize the region’s interests and work towards building a cohesive society. The former Senate President’s assertion underscores the need for a new breed of leaders who will put the North’s interests above personal and sectional agendas.

Path to Progress

The path to progress for the North lies in its ability to address its internal challenges. Mark’s statement highlights the need for the region to invest in education, promote unity, and address insecurity. By taking responsibility for its problems and working towards solutions, the North can chart a new course towards development and prosperity.

David Mark’s assertion that the North is suffering from self-inflicted wounds is a stark reminder of the region’s challenges. As the North navigates its socio-economic problems, it’s clear that leadership, unity, and investment in education will be crucial in determining the region’s future. The question is, will the North’s leaders heed Mark’s call to action and work towards a brighter future?

