Companies + Markets

NGX Weekly Wrap: All-Share Index Rises 2.18% as Industrial Goods Sector Leads Market Rally

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a bullish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 2.18%, driven by widespread gains across all major sectors, with the Industrial Goods sector leading the rally.

Naija247news gathered that the ASI climbed to 102,149.93 basis points from the previous week’s 99,987.28 points, while market capitalisation increased by N1.14 trillion to settle at N56.15 trillion. This positive momentum was fueled by strong buying interest in blue-chip stocks and renewed investor confidence in the equity market.

According to Naija247news, all major sectors posted gains during the week. The Industrial Goods index outperformed others, buoyed by notable price appreciation in cement and building materials stocks, which continue to attract significant demand from institutional and retail investors alike. The Banking, Consumer Goods, and Oil & Gas sectors also recorded impressive gains, reflecting broad-based market optimism.

Naija247news understands that investor sentiment was largely influenced by a combination of factors, including improved corporate earnings outlooks and expectations of monetary policy stability. Analysts believe that recent macroeconomic indicators have also helped sustain buying pressure in equities despite prevailing inflationary concerns.

Naija247news reports that total turnover for the week stood at 2.05 billion shares worth N32.7 billion in 38,382 deals, compared to 1.77 billion shares valued at N28.9 billion exchanged in 35,547 deals in the previous week. Market breadth remained positive, with 72 gainers, 40 losers, and 44 equities unchanged.

Naija247news gathered that top-performing stocks for the week included Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc, and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, which contributed significantly to the Industrial and Telecommunications sector rally. Conversely, some medium-cap stocks experienced mild profit-taking, although this did not dampen the overall bullish sentiment.

Market experts project that the positive trajectory could persist into the coming week, barring any negative macroeconomic surprises. They advise investors to maintain a cautious optimism while focusing on fundamentally strong stocks to hedge against possible volatility.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

