🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

NGX Sees 77% Drop in Trade Volume Amid Rising Market Capitalisation

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a mixed note as trade volume dropped significantly by 77%, while market capitalisation recorded a notable increase.

Naija247news gathered that the total turnover of shares stood at 1.32 billion units, valued at N24.47 billion in 28,884 deals, compared to 5.73 billion units worth N95.47 billion exchanged in 50,358 deals in the previous week.

Despite the decline in market activity, Naija247news understands that the market capitalisation appreciated by N285 billion to close at N56.2 trillion, driven largely by gains in bellwether stocks. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.51% to settle at 99,925.29 basis points, up from the previous week’s 99,587.25 points.

According to Naija247news, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 949.8 million shares worth N15.65 billion in 13,728 deals, contributing 71.78% and 63.94% to total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 112.6 million shares valued at N1.47 billion in 2,399 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry ranked third with a turnover of 61.6 million shares worth N2.58 billion in 3,565 deals.

Further analysis by Naija247news indicates that Transnational Corporation Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc emerged as the most traded stocks, accounting for 38.76% of the total equity turnover volume.

Naija247news reports that 41 equities appreciated during the week, 49 depreciated, and 66 remained unchanged, reflecting a relatively balanced market sentiment. Market experts attribute the capitalisation increase to renewed investor interest in fundamentally strong stocks and portfolio rebalancing ahead of the month-end.

Analysts predict that the coming weeks could see more cautious trading as investors monitor macroeconomic indicators and earnings reports from listed companies.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tinubu Congratulates Super Falcons on WAFCON Triumph
Next article
NDLEA Nabs Suspect Over Cannabis Hidden in Moi-Moi Sachets
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NGX Weekly Wrap: All-Share Index Rises 2.18% as Industrial Goods Sector Leads Market Rally

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a bullish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 2.18%, driven by widespread gains across all major sectors, with the Industrial Goods...

Africa’s Commodity Exports Fall 5.6% as Oil Prices Decline in Nigeria, Angola – UNCTAD

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Africa’s commodity exports declined by 5.6% in 2023, largely due to falling oil prices and reduced earnings from major crude producers such as Nigeria and Angola. The United Nations Conference on Trade...

Finance Minister to Determine Commencement Date for 5% Petroleum Products Surcharge

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Federal Ministry of Finance is set to determine the official commencement date for the implementation of a proposed 5% surcharge on all imported petroleum products into Nigeria. The levy, which forms...

Senate Debunks Rumors of Rift Between Akpabio and Bamidele

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Senate has refuted claims of an alleged rift between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, describing such reports as false and misleading. Naija247news gathered...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NGX Weekly Wrap: All-Share Index Rises 2.18% as Industrial Goods Sector Leads Market Rally

Companies + Markets 0
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a bullish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 2.18%, driven by widespread gains across all major sectors, with the Industrial Goods...

Africa’s Commodity Exports Fall 5.6% as Oil Prices Decline in Nigeria, Angola – UNCTAD

Commodities 0
Naija247news reports that Africa’s commodity exports declined by 5.6% in 2023, largely due to falling oil prices and reduced earnings from major crude producers such as Nigeria and Angola. The United Nations Conference on Trade...

Finance Minister to Determine Commencement Date for 5% Petroleum Products Surcharge

Energy 0
Naija247news reports that the Federal Ministry of Finance is set to determine the official commencement date for the implementation of a proposed 5% surcharge on all imported petroleum products into Nigeria. The levy, which forms...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp