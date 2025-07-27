NGX Sees 77% Drop in Trade Volume Amid Rising Market Capitalisation

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a mixed note as trade volume dropped significantly by 77%, while market capitalisation recorded a notable increase.

Naija247news gathered that the total turnover of shares stood at 1.32 billion units, valued at N24.47 billion in 28,884 deals, compared to 5.73 billion units worth N95.47 billion exchanged in 50,358 deals in the previous week.

Despite the decline in market activity, Naija247news understands that the market capitalisation appreciated by N285 billion to close at N56.2 trillion, driven largely by gains in bellwether stocks. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.51% to settle at 99,925.29 basis points, up from the previous week’s 99,587.25 points.

According to Naija247news, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 949.8 million shares worth N15.65 billion in 13,728 deals, contributing 71.78% and 63.94% to total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 112.6 million shares valued at N1.47 billion in 2,399 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry ranked third with a turnover of 61.6 million shares worth N2.58 billion in 3,565 deals.

Further analysis by Naija247news indicates that Transnational Corporation Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc emerged as the most traded stocks, accounting for 38.76% of the total equity turnover volume.

Naija247news reports that 41 equities appreciated during the week, 49 depreciated, and 66 remained unchanged, reflecting a relatively balanced market sentiment. Market experts attribute the capitalisation increase to renewed investor interest in fundamentally strong stocks and portfolio rebalancing ahead of the month-end.

Analysts predict that the coming weeks could see more cautious trading as investors monitor macroeconomic indicators and earnings reports from listed companies.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.