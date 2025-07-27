🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaNFF

NFF Appoints Manu Garba, Moses Aduku as Head Coaches of Golden Eaglets and Falconets Ahead of September Tournaments

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Ijeoma Okigbo | Abuja | July 25, 2025

In a major strategic move ahead of key international competitions, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has named Manu Garba as Head Coach of the U-17 Men’s National Team (Golden Eaglets) and Moses Aduku as Head Coach of the U-20 Women’s National Team (Falconets).

According to a statement released Friday by NFF Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, both coaches will assume their duties officially on Sunday, July 27, as preparations ramp up for September fixtures.

🇳🇬 Garba Returns to Lead Eaglets’ Quest for Glory

Manu Garba, a household name in Nigerian football, famously guided the Golden Eaglets to FIFA U-17 World Cup triumph in 2013 in the United Arab Emirates. Under his leadership, Nigeria clinched the trophy for a record fourth time.

Garba also qualified the team for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil. His return is widely seen as a bid to reestablish Nigeria’s dominance in youth football, especially with the WAFU B U-17 Tournament, which Nigeria will host in September 2025.

⚽ Aduku Takes Charge of Falconets Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Moses Aduku, renowned for his work in Nigerian women’s football, has coached Bayelsa Queens and Edo Queens to high competitive standards. Aduku served as assistant coach of the Falconets during their quarter-final run at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

He now leads the team as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying showdown against Rwanda in September.

🔜 Key Fixtures

  • Golden Eaglets: WAFU B U-17 Boys Tournament – September 2025, Nigeria

  • Falconets: FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier vs Rwanda – September 2025

 

With these appointments, the NFF aims to revitalize Nigeria’s age-grade teams with seasoned leadership and a renewed push for global success.

“Experience, tactical prowess, and proven success – Garba and Aduku have what it takes to shape Nigeria’s next generation of football stars,” said Olajire.

