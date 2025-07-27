NDLEA Nabs Suspect Over Cannabis Hidden in Moi-Moi Sachets

Naija247news reports that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspect involved in a failed attempt to traffic cannabis concealed inside sachets of the local delicacy, moi-moi.

Naija247news gathered that the arrest was made during a routine stop-and-search operation as part of intensified efforts by the agency to curb illicit drug trafficking across the country. The suspect, whose identity has been withheld pending further investigations, was apprehended with several sachets of moi-moi stuffed with substances later confirmed to be cannabis sativa.

According to Naija247news, the NDLEA operatives became suspicious after detecting unusual weight and packaging of the food items, prompting a thorough inspection that uncovered the hidden drugs. Preliminary tests confirmed the seized substances as cannabis, which the suspect allegedly intended to deliver to an undisclosed location.

Naija247news understands that the NDLEA has launched an investigation into the case to uncover the full network behind the trafficking attempt. Officials disclosed that the suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation to provide leads on the suppliers and potential buyers of the illicit substance.

Naija247news reports that this latest interception underscores the agency’s commitment to dismantling creative smuggling methods employed by drug cartels. In recent months, the NDLEA has recorded several high-profile seizures, including narcotics concealed in food items, vehicle compartments, and even human bodies.

The agency reaffirmed its determination to continue its nationwide operations against drug abuse and trafficking, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.

Experts believe that the ingenuity of traffickers in concealing drugs in everyday items highlights the complexity of Nigeria’s drug problem, which demands robust intelligence gathering and cross-agency collaboration.

Naija247news gathered that the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations, as authorities move to send a strong message to perpetrators of such crimes.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.