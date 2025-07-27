🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Crime

NDLEA Nabs Suspect Over Cannabis Hidden in Moi-Moi Sachets

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspect involved in a failed attempt to traffic cannabis concealed inside sachets of the local delicacy, moi-moi.

Naija247news gathered that the arrest was made during a routine stop-and-search operation as part of intensified efforts by the agency to curb illicit drug trafficking across the country. The suspect, whose identity has been withheld pending further investigations, was apprehended with several sachets of moi-moi stuffed with substances later confirmed to be cannabis sativa.

According to Naija247news, the NDLEA operatives became suspicious after detecting unusual weight and packaging of the food items, prompting a thorough inspection that uncovered the hidden drugs. Preliminary tests confirmed the seized substances as cannabis, which the suspect allegedly intended to deliver to an undisclosed location.

Naija247news understands that the NDLEA has launched an investigation into the case to uncover the full network behind the trafficking attempt. Officials disclosed that the suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation to provide leads on the suppliers and potential buyers of the illicit substance.

Naija247news reports that this latest interception underscores the agency’s commitment to dismantling creative smuggling methods employed by drug cartels. In recent months, the NDLEA has recorded several high-profile seizures, including narcotics concealed in food items, vehicle compartments, and even human bodies.

The agency reaffirmed its determination to continue its nationwide operations against drug abuse and trafficking, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.

Experts believe that the ingenuity of traffickers in concealing drugs in everyday items highlights the complexity of Nigeria’s drug problem, which demands robust intelligence gathering and cross-agency collaboration.

Naija247news gathered that the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations, as authorities move to send a strong message to perpetrators of such crimes.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NGX Sees 77% Drop in Trade Volume Amid Rising Market Capitalisation
Next article
Lagos Doctors Begin Three-Day Warning Strike Over Alleged Salary Deductions
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NGX Weekly Wrap: All-Share Index Rises 2.18% as Industrial Goods Sector Leads Market Rally

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a bullish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 2.18%, driven by widespread gains across all major sectors, with the Industrial Goods...

Africa’s Commodity Exports Fall 5.6% as Oil Prices Decline in Nigeria, Angola – UNCTAD

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Africa’s commodity exports declined by 5.6% in 2023, largely due to falling oil prices and reduced earnings from major crude producers such as Nigeria and Angola. The United Nations Conference on Trade...

Finance Minister to Determine Commencement Date for 5% Petroleum Products Surcharge

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Federal Ministry of Finance is set to determine the official commencement date for the implementation of a proposed 5% surcharge on all imported petroleum products into Nigeria. The levy, which forms...

Senate Debunks Rumors of Rift Between Akpabio and Bamidele

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Senate has refuted claims of an alleged rift between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, describing such reports as false and misleading. Naija247news gathered...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NGX Weekly Wrap: All-Share Index Rises 2.18% as Industrial Goods Sector Leads Market Rally

Companies + Markets 0
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a bullish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 2.18%, driven by widespread gains across all major sectors, with the Industrial Goods...

Africa’s Commodity Exports Fall 5.6% as Oil Prices Decline in Nigeria, Angola – UNCTAD

Commodities 0
Naija247news reports that Africa’s commodity exports declined by 5.6% in 2023, largely due to falling oil prices and reduced earnings from major crude producers such as Nigeria and Angola. The United Nations Conference on Trade...

Finance Minister to Determine Commencement Date for 5% Petroleum Products Surcharge

Energy 0
Naija247news reports that the Federal Ministry of Finance is set to determine the official commencement date for the implementation of a proposed 5% surcharge on all imported petroleum products into Nigeria. The levy, which forms...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp