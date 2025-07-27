🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Sports

Mbah Congratulates Super Falcons on WAFCON Glory

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

27, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has extended his warm congratulations to the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their historic 10th Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title. The team’s remarkable comeback victory over Morocco has sent shockwaves of joy across the nation.

A Testament to Nigerian Spirit

Dr. Mbah praised the team’s resilience and determination, noting that their achievement is a testament to the indomitable Nigerian spirit. He commended the players, coaches, and officials for their dedication and hard work, which culminated in this historic victory. The governor expressed pride in the team’s achievement, stating that it will inspire a new generation of young female footballers.

A Beacon of Hope for Nigerian Football

The governor’s congratulatory message is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication. The Super Falcons’ 10th WAFCON title cements Nigeria’s position as a powerhouse in African women’s football. The team’s achievement is expected to have a lasting impact on Nigerian football, inspiring young girls to take up the sport.

Governor’s Message of Support

Dr. Mbah assured the team of the state’s continued support and encouragement, promising to provide a platform for them to showcase their talents and inspire the next generation of footballers. He urged the team to continue to make the nation proud and to keep flying the Nigerian flag high.

The Super Falcons’ historic win is a momentous occasion for Nigerian football, and Dr. Mbah’s congratulatory message is a fitting tribute to their achievement. As the team returns home, they will be hailed as heroes, and their achievement will serve as a beacon of hope for aspiring footballers across the nation.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

