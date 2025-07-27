Lagos Doctors Begin Three-Day Warning Strike Over Alleged Salary Deductions

Naija247news reports that doctors in Lagos State have declared a three-day warning strike to protest what they described as illegal deductions from their salaries by the state government. The action, which commenced on Monday, has raised concerns about possible disruptions to healthcare services across public hospitals in the state.

Naija247news gathered that the strike was declared by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), following unresolved issues regarding the alleged deductions. The doctors accuse the state government of failing to address their grievances despite several attempts at dialogue.

According to Naija247news, the doctors’ demands include the immediate reversal of the purported deductions and the payment of all withheld entitlements. The association noted that the deductions have negatively impacted their welfare and morale, describing the move as “illegal and unjustifiable.”

Naija247news understands that the doctors have vowed to sustain the warning strike for three days, after which they may consider a full-scale industrial action if the state government fails to meet their demands. While essential services are expected to continue during the strike, routine medical services in public hospitals are likely to be affected.

Naija247news reports that the association has also called on the Lagos State Government to respect the terms of previous agreements reached with healthcare workers, warning that continued disregard for these agreements could further strain industrial harmony in the sector.

The state government, however, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations as of the time of filing this report. Efforts to reach government officials for comments were unsuccessful.

Stakeholders in the health sector have expressed worry over the potential impact of the strike on patients, urging both parties to return to the negotiation table in the interest of public health.

Naija247news gathered that the strike action comes amid growing agitation in the health sector over remuneration and working conditions, with calls for improved funding and better welfare packages for medical professionals across the country.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.