🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
LagosPublic HealthTop Stories

Lagos Doctors Begin Three-Day Warning Strike Over Alleged Salary Deductions

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that doctors in Lagos State have declared a three-day warning strike to protest what they described as illegal deductions from their salaries by the state government. The action, which commenced on Monday, has raised concerns about possible disruptions to healthcare services across public hospitals in the state.

Naija247news gathered that the strike was declared by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), following unresolved issues regarding the alleged deductions. The doctors accuse the state government of failing to address their grievances despite several attempts at dialogue.

According to Naija247news, the doctors’ demands include the immediate reversal of the purported deductions and the payment of all withheld entitlements. The association noted that the deductions have negatively impacted their welfare and morale, describing the move as “illegal and unjustifiable.”

Naija247news understands that the doctors have vowed to sustain the warning strike for three days, after which they may consider a full-scale industrial action if the state government fails to meet their demands. While essential services are expected to continue during the strike, routine medical services in public hospitals are likely to be affected.

Naija247news reports that the association has also called on the Lagos State Government to respect the terms of previous agreements reached with healthcare workers, warning that continued disregard for these agreements could further strain industrial harmony in the sector.

The state government, however, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations as of the time of filing this report. Efforts to reach government officials for comments were unsuccessful.

Stakeholders in the health sector have expressed worry over the potential impact of the strike on patients, urging both parties to return to the negotiation table in the interest of public health.

Naija247news gathered that the strike action comes amid growing agitation in the health sector over remuneration and working conditions, with calls for improved funding and better welfare packages for medical professionals across the country.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NDLEA Nabs Suspect Over Cannabis Hidden in Moi-Moi Sachets
Next article
ADC Coalition Headed for Failure, Says Dumebi Kachikwu
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NGX Weekly Wrap: All-Share Index Rises 2.18% as Industrial Goods Sector Leads Market Rally

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a bullish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 2.18%, driven by widespread gains across all major sectors, with the Industrial Goods...

Africa’s Commodity Exports Fall 5.6% as Oil Prices Decline in Nigeria, Angola – UNCTAD

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Africa’s commodity exports declined by 5.6% in 2023, largely due to falling oil prices and reduced earnings from major crude producers such as Nigeria and Angola. The United Nations Conference on Trade...

Finance Minister to Determine Commencement Date for 5% Petroleum Products Surcharge

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Federal Ministry of Finance is set to determine the official commencement date for the implementation of a proposed 5% surcharge on all imported petroleum products into Nigeria. The levy, which forms...

Senate Debunks Rumors of Rift Between Akpabio and Bamidele

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Senate has refuted claims of an alleged rift between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, describing such reports as false and misleading. Naija247news gathered...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NGX Weekly Wrap: All-Share Index Rises 2.18% as Industrial Goods Sector Leads Market Rally

Companies + Markets 0
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week on a bullish note as the All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 2.18%, driven by widespread gains across all major sectors, with the Industrial Goods...

Africa’s Commodity Exports Fall 5.6% as Oil Prices Decline in Nigeria, Angola – UNCTAD

Commodities 0
Naija247news reports that Africa’s commodity exports declined by 5.6% in 2023, largely due to falling oil prices and reduced earnings from major crude producers such as Nigeria and Angola. The United Nations Conference on Trade...

Finance Minister to Determine Commencement Date for 5% Petroleum Products Surcharge

Energy 0
Naija247news reports that the Federal Ministry of Finance is set to determine the official commencement date for the implementation of a proposed 5% surcharge on all imported petroleum products into Nigeria. The levy, which forms...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp