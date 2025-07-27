Finance Minister to Determine Commencement Date for 5% Petroleum Products Surcharge

Naija247news reports that the Federal Ministry of Finance is set to determine the official commencement date for the implementation of a proposed 5% surcharge on all imported petroleum products into Nigeria. The levy, which forms part of new fiscal measures aimed at boosting government revenue, is expected to impact both importers and consumers when enforced.

Naija247news gathered that the proposed surcharge is part of broader policy reforms by the Federal Government to increase non-oil revenue and strengthen the nation’s fiscal position. Sources within the ministry disclosed that discussions are ongoing to finalize modalities for the policy before an official date is announced.

According to Naija247news, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has confirmed that it will work closely with the Finance Ministry to ensure smooth implementation of the surcharge, once approval and timelines are concluded.

Naija247news understands that the surcharge will apply to petroleum products imported into the country, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK). However, government officials have not clarified whether locally refined products will be exempted from the levy.

Naija247news reports that stakeholders in the downstream oil sector have expressed mixed reactions to the proposed surcharge. While some believe it could help fund critical infrastructure and regulatory oversight, others warn that the additional cost will likely be passed on to consumers, further increasing pump prices at a time when Nigerians are already grappling with inflation and high living costs.

Industry experts argue that introducing the surcharge without a robust regulatory framework could worsen the challenges facing the sector, including smuggling, diversion, and scarcity. They urge the government to engage stakeholders in transparent consultations before implementation.

Naija247news gathered that consumer rights groups have also voiced concerns, calling on the Federal Government to consider the economic hardship facing citizens. They argue that imposing new levies could exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis unless measures are taken to cushion the impact.

As of the time of this report, the Finance Ministry has yet to release an official statement on the exact take-off date for the surcharge, but indications suggest that a formal announcement may come in the coming weeks as part of ongoing fiscal policy reforms.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.