Banks & FinanceLagos

Fidelity Bank Launches Free Digital Toolkit to Empower 100 Nigerian SMEs

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, July 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — Fidelity Bank Plc has launched a transformative digital empowerment initiative aimed at equipping 100 Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with enterprise-grade business tools to boost efficiency and accelerate sustainable growth.

Unveiled on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the bank’s state-of-the-art SME Hub in Gbagada, Lagos, the Fidelity SME Empowerment Program (FSEP) seeks to digitize operations across critical sectors of Nigeria’s informal and semi-formal economy. The project, backed by ERPRev and strategic partner Manmark, offers selected entrepreneurs a fully integrated business management solution—completely free of charge.

In his keynote remarks, Mr. Stanley Amuchie, Executive Director and Chief Operations and Information Officer, who represented Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s long-term commitment to entrepreneurship development.

“At Fidelity Bank, we believe SMEs are not just the backbone of our economy—they are the architects of innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth,” he said.

“Through FSEP, we are providing 100 entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

What the Beneficiaries Will Receive

Each of the 100 growth-ready SMEs will receive:

  • A fully-installed ERPRev-enabled desktop POS system

  • Business management software covering accounting, inventory, and payroll

  • Receipt printer and barcode scanner

  • Inventory data entry support

  • Bookkeeping and financial literacy training

  • Branding and onboarding guidance

  • A Fidelity Bank POS terminal with instant settlement

  • Six months of post-installation performance monitoring

The three-day program also includes expert-led masterclasses, business development workshops, and networking forums aimed at helping entrepreneurs unlock new market opportunities and scale operations.

Digital Inclusion for Growth

Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyawaune, CEO of Manmark and technical partner on the initiative, said the digital upgrade is vital for long-term sustainability:

“This program is a game changer. By replacing manual ledgers with integrated business software, we’re enabling SMEs to track profits, manage inventory, and gain financial clarity in real-time,” she explained.

“These aren’t just freebies—they’re strategic tools for unlocking growth and gaining investor trust.”

Why It Matters

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, SMEs account for:

  • 96% of all businesses in Nigeria

  • Over 80% of employment

  • Nearly 50% of national GDP

Yet, most still operate with fragmented processes, limited digital adoption, and poor financial documentation—barriers that prevent them from accessing credit and scaling sustainably.

Fidelity Bank’s intervention, therefore, is not just symbolic—it’s structural. By offering robust technology and capacity building at zero cost, the bank is helping create a pipeline of investor-ready businesses that can drive national economic transformation.

Looking Ahead

With Nigeria’s fintech and digital economy rapidly evolving, experts say that initiatives like the Fidelity SME Empowerment Program could set a blueprint for public-private partnerships in SME development, especially in underserved urban and peri-urban communities.

“Digitalization isn’t a luxury for SMEs—it’s a necessity,” said one participant. “This program gives us the tools to compete better, grow faster, and think bigger.”

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

