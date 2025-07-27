Davido: “I Have Billions, But I Work Because I Love It” — Afrobeats Star Speaks on Drive Beyond Wealth

Lagos, Nigeria – July 26, 2025 | Naija247news

Afrobeats sensation and global music icon, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again opened up about the motivation behind his relentless work ethic, despite hailing from one of Nigeria’s wealthiest families.

In a candid conversation with close friends that has since gone viral, the DMW boss revealed that his passion for music — not money — drives him to keep pushing the boundaries of his career.

“It’s not for the money; I have billions of dollars waiting for me,” Davido said. “Even if I don’t work again in my life, I’ll be more than fine. But I work because I genuinely love what I do.”

Davido is the son of Adedeji Adeleke, a billionaire businessman, philanthropist, and founder of Adeleke University. Despite this vast inheritance and wealth, the singer emphasized the importance of self-discipline, mental strength, and passion in navigating the demands of the global entertainment industry.

“I’m grateful to myself for being hardworking,” he added. “The individual strength and mental ability that goes into this type of work, especially with a lot of odds against me… then I say I have to do it.”

A Legacy Beyond Inheritance

Davido’s journey to superstardom is marked by a string of international collaborations, sold-out shows, and chart-topping hits across continents. Yet, his latest comments reflect a deeper narrative — one of ambition beyond affluence, and purpose beyond privilege.

His statement comes on the heels of a banner year for Nigerian music, with artists like Rema, Burna Boy, Tems, and Davido himself making historic performances at FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and even the Ballon D’Or.

Remembering Ifeanyi

Amid his professional triumphs, Davido also recently took time to remember his late son, Ifeanyi, who tragically passed away in 2022. The singer shared an emotional tribute on social media, showing that even amid fame and fortune, he remains deeply connected to personal loss and family.

Editor’s Note:

Davido’s reflections speak not only to the strength of Nigeria’s music industry but also to a rising generation of wealthy, socially-conscious creatives who define success not merely by net worth, but by impact, integrity, and innovation.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.