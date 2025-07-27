Dangote Cement Declares N520.5bn Profit in H1 2025, Approves N30 Dividend at 16th AGM

Lagos, Nigeria | July 26, 2025 – Naija247news.com

Africa’s largest cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc, has announced a robust financial performance for the first half of 2025, posting a profit after tax (PAT) of N520.5 billion, according to its unaudited H1 financial results released to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). The company also convened its 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, June 23, 2025, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, where shareholders passed key resolutions signaling strong investor confidence and strategic continuity.

Financial Highlights

Revenue surged by 17.70% , rising from N1.76 trillion in H1 2024 to N2.07 trillion in H1 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at N730.03 billion , while profit after tax (PAT) closed at N520.50 billion .

The company’s share price remains resilient, trading at N493.00 per share as of reporting time.

Key AGM Resolutions

During the AGM, shareholders approved the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, alongside the following major resolutions:

N30 Dividend Declared: Shareholders approved a final dividend of N30.00 per ordinary share, totaling hundreds of billions in returns to investors. The dividend is payable from retained earnings and disbursed as of June 23, 2025. Mr. Aliko Dangote (GCON)

Mr. Ernest Ebi (MFR)

Mr. Viswanathan Shankar

Mrs. Cherie Blair (KC)

Mr. Douraid Zaghouani Board Re-elections: Five directors who retired by rotation were re-elected, including: Mr. Robert Ade-Odiachi

Mr. Sheriff Yussuf Mojirola

Mr. Nicholas Nyamali Audit and Governance: The AGM ratified the appointment of three shareholder representatives to the Statutory Audit Committee: They will serve alongside board representatives Mr. Ernest Ebi and Mr. Olakunle Alake. N20 million for the Chairman

N15 million each for Non-Executive Directors, for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. Executive Remuneration Disclosure: In accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the company disclosed remuneration details for its executive management and directors. The following payments were approved: Regulatory Compliance: The company formally disclosed that Mrs. Cherie Blair, KC, attained the statutory age of 70, in line with Section 278(1) of CAMA 2020. Related Party Transactions Mandate: A general mandate was renewed, authorizing the company to engage in recurrent transactions with related parties or associated companies until the next AGM. Auditors’ Remuneration: The Board was authorized to fix the remuneration of the external auditors for the 2025 financial year.

Shareholder Confidence Remains Strong

With Nigeria’s construction sector seeing renewed infrastructure investments, Dangote Cement’s half-year performance underscores its dominant market position and cost-efficiency model. Shareholders commended the board for its governance transparency and commitment to shareholder value.

The 2025 AGM also reaffirmed Dangote Cement’s strategic focus on regional expansion, innovation in alternative fuels, and ESG compliance as it cements its leadership across Sub-Saharan Africa.

