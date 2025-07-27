🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Dangote Cement Declares N520.5 Billion Profit in H1 2025, Posts 17.7% Revenue Growth

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

…Share price stands at N493.00k as cement giant cements dominance

By Naija247news Business Desk

Lagos | July 26, 2025 –  Dangote Cement Plc, West Africa’s largest cement producer, has reported a robust performance in its unaudited half-year financial results for 2025, posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N520.50 billion, underscoring its continued resilience and market dominance in Nigeria and beyond.

According to the financial statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Revenue surged by 17.7% year-on-year from N1.76 trillion in H1 2024 to N2.07 trillion in the first half of 2025. This reflects the company’s ability to maintain high sales volumes despite macroeconomic headwinds and inflationary pressures.

Profitability at a Glance

  • Profit Before Tax (PBT): N730.03 billion

  • Profit After Tax (PAT): N520.50 billion

  • Current Share Price: N493.00k

Strategic Growth Amid Economic Volatility

The cement giant’s strong financial position is attributed to strategic cost optimization, robust distribution channels, and expansion initiatives across African markets. The company’s management noted that the gains reflect sustained operational efficiency, volume growth in domestic and export markets, and improved energy strategies.

Dangote Cement continues to push regional integration with expanded production facilities in countries like Ethiopia, Tanzania, Senegal, and South Africa—aligning with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) strategy for intra-African trade.

Market Commentary

Market analysts say the latest results will likely boost investor confidence, especially as Dangote Cement remains a favorite among value and dividend-seeking investors on the NGX. At a share price of N493.00k, Dangote Cement continues to outperform its peers in the industrial goods sector.

Looking Ahead

With the commissioning of alternative fuel projects and renewable energy integrations, Dangote Cement is positioning itself for long-term sustainability. The company has reiterated its commitment to reducing emissions through greener cement production technologies, in line with global ESG standards.

Investors and industry watchers await the company’s full-year forecast, expected later in Q3 2025, with optimism that Dangote Cement will close the year with record-breaking margins.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp