Dangote Cement Declares N520.5 Billion Profit in H1 2025, Posts 17.7% Revenue Growth

Lagos | July 26, 2025 – Dangote Cement Plc, West Africa’s largest cement producer, has reported a robust performance in its unaudited half-year financial results for 2025, posting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N520.50 billion, underscoring its continued resilience and market dominance in Nigeria and beyond.

According to the financial statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Revenue surged by 17.7% year-on-year from N1.76 trillion in H1 2024 to N2.07 trillion in the first half of 2025. This reflects the company’s ability to maintain high sales volumes despite macroeconomic headwinds and inflationary pressures.

Profitability at a Glance

Profit Before Tax (PBT): N730.03 billion

Profit After Tax (PAT): N520.50 billion

Current Share Price: N493.00k

Strategic Growth Amid Economic Volatility

The cement giant’s strong financial position is attributed to strategic cost optimization, robust distribution channels, and expansion initiatives across African markets. The company’s management noted that the gains reflect sustained operational efficiency, volume growth in domestic and export markets, and improved energy strategies.

Dangote Cement continues to push regional integration with expanded production facilities in countries like Ethiopia, Tanzania, Senegal, and South Africa—aligning with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) strategy for intra-African trade.

Market Commentary

Market analysts say the latest results will likely boost investor confidence, especially as Dangote Cement remains a favorite among value and dividend-seeking investors on the NGX. At a share price of N493.00k, Dangote Cement continues to outperform its peers in the industrial goods sector.

Looking Ahead

With the commissioning of alternative fuel projects and renewable energy integrations, Dangote Cement is positioning itself for long-term sustainability. The company has reiterated its commitment to reducing emissions through greener cement production technologies, in line with global ESG standards.

Investors and industry watchers await the company’s full-year forecast, expected later in Q3 2025, with optimism that Dangote Cement will close the year with record-breaking margins.

