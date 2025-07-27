Africa’s Commodity Exports Fall 5.6% as Oil Prices Decline in Nigeria, Angola – UNCTAD

Naija247news reports that Africa’s commodity exports declined by 5.6% in 2023, largely due to falling oil prices and reduced earnings from major crude producers such as Nigeria and Angola. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) revealed this in its latest market analysis on global trade trends.

Naija247news gathered that the downturn in oil prices significantly impacted Africa’s overall trade performance, as petroleum remains the continent’s leading export commodity. UNCTAD attributed the decline to global price volatility, weaker demand from major economies, and production challenges in some African oil-producing nations.

According to Naija247news, Nigeria and Angola, the two largest oil exporters on the continent, recorded substantial revenue losses as average crude prices dipped below projected benchmarks. This development comes at a time when both countries are grappling with foreign exchange shortages and mounting fiscal pressures.

Naija247news understands that beyond oil, other commodity sectors such as minerals and agricultural products also experienced marginal declines, though the slump in crude oil prices had the most significant effect on export revenues. UNCTAD warned that the trend could undermine Africa’s economic recovery efforts and fiscal stability in the short term.

Naija247news reports that the decline in commodity exports has renewed calls for African economies to accelerate diversification away from primary products. Experts argue that continued dependence on oil and other raw materials exposes countries to external shocks, including price volatility and demand fluctuations.

UNCTAD noted that Africa’s share of global trade remains disproportionately low, adding that the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers an opportunity to boost intra-African trade and reduce vulnerability to global market disruptions.

Naija247news gathered that the report also highlighted the importance of investment in value-added industries, renewable energy, and infrastructure to strengthen Africa’s export base. It stressed that without structural transformation, African economies will remain susceptible to commodity price cycles that limit sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, policy analysts in Nigeria and Angola have urged governments to adopt more robust fiscal buffers and foreign exchange management strategies to mitigate the impact of declining oil prices. They emphasized the need for pragmatic economic reforms to foster stability and resilience in the face of global uncertainties.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.