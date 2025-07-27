ADC Says It’s Too Early to Choose Presidential Candidate

27, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed speculation about choosing a presidential candidate among prominent figures like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi. According to the party’s interim National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, it’s too early to decide on a candidate, and the focus is on building a strong political party.

Building a Strong Party

Abdullahi emphasized that ADC’s priority is to build a party that can deliver on its mission, rather than rushing into selecting a presidential candidate. The party has no preferred candidate and won’t be swayed by individual ambitions. “We believe that it’s too early in the day. Our focus now is to build a political party that is strong enough to deliver on the mission that we have set for ourselves,” Abdullahi said.

Aspirants’ Moves

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi have shown interest in the ADC presidential ticket. While they have agreed to support whoever emerges from a transparent primary election, they still need to define what constitutes a transparent process. Amaechi stressed the importance of clarity on transparency to prevent potential hijacking of the process.

Unity Pact

The presidential hopefuls plan to sign a unity pact, committing to support the party’s eventual flagbearer. ADC’s interim national chairman, Senator David Mark, assured that the party will maintain strict neutrality and uphold internal democracy. “We will be absolutely transparent and uphold internal democracy,” Mark said.

Road to 2027

As the ADC navigates the complexities of its presidential ticket, the party’s approach will be closely watched by political analysts and Nigerians alike. With a strong party structure and transparent primary process, the ADC may yet emerge as a dark horse in the 2027 presidential election.

The ADC’s decision to focus on building a strong party rather than rushing into selecting a presidential candidate is a pragmatic approach. As the party navigates the complexities of its presidential ticket, it’s clear that transparency, internal democracy, and unity will be crucial in determining its success. The question is, will the ADC’s approach pay off in 2027?.(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.