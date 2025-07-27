🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
ADC Coalition Headed for Failure, Says Dumebi Kachikwu

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 general elections, Dumebi Kachikwu, has criticized the party’s recent coalition efforts, warning that the move is bound to fail.

Naija247news gathered that Kachikwu expressed his views while speaking on the state of the party and the prospects of the proposed coalition aimed at strengthening opposition voices ahead of future elections. He argued that the coalition was not founded on genuine principles or a clear political ideology but rather on personal ambitions and opportunistic motives.

According to Naija247news, Kachikwu stated that the coalition lacks a coherent agenda to address the challenges facing Nigeria. He noted that without a unifying vision, such alliances often crumble under the weight of internal disagreements and competing interests.

Naija247news understands that the ADC recently announced plans to form strategic alliances with other political parties as part of efforts to build a formidable opposition bloc ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, Kachikwu insists that these efforts will not yield positive results unless they are driven by shared values and a commitment to national development.

Naija247news reports that Kachikwu also took a swipe at politicians who, according to him, prioritize personal gain over the collective good of the people. He warned that unless political actors embrace transparency and accountability, Nigerians will continue to suffer the consequences of bad governance.

The former ADC presidential candidate stressed that forming coalitions without clear policy frameworks amounts to political gambling. He urged political parties to focus on building internal structures, promoting inclusiveness, and articulating clear policy positions that resonate with the electorate.

Naija247news gathered that the party leadership has yet to respond to Kachikwu’s remarks, but analysts believe his comments reflect deeper divisions within the ADC, which has struggled to assert itself as a major political force since the last election.

Political observers note that while coalitions remain a common strategy in Nigeria’s multiparty system, their success depends on shared ideology, trust, and the ability to manage diverse interests, a challenge that has plagued previous alliances.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

