Yilwatda Takes Helm as APC National Chairman, Gets Praise from Gov. Alia

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Makurdi, July 24, 2025 — Naija247news

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has congratulated Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on his unanimous emergence as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Governor Alia expressed confidence in Yilwatda’s capacity to reposition the party, describing him as “a visionary leader with a track record of brilliance, integrity, and commitment to national development.”

The APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Wednesday ratified Yilwatda’s appointment to replace Ganduje, who stepped down in June citing personal and health-related reasons.

Before his elevation to party leadership, Prof. Yilwatda served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management. He also contested the 2023 Plateau State governorship election under the APC banner and previously served as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Commissioner in Benue.

Alia praised Yilwatda’s academic and administrative pedigree, noting that his emergence comes at a crucial time for the ruling party.

“His intellect, brilliance, expertise, and integrity will surely attract broader support and love for the APC across the federation,” the governor stated.

The Benue leader urged party faithful nationwide to rally behind the new chairman, emphasizing that his leadership will bring renewed energy and strategic focus to the APC’s agenda.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

