Windstorm Tragedy in Yobe: Four Dead, Over 1,600 Homes Destroyed, and 5,000 Affected Since May

Damaturu, July 24, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – A powerful windstorm accompanied by torrential rainfall has left a trail of devastation across Yobe State, claiming four lives and destroying over 1,637 mud homes in seven local government areas since May 9, according to officials from the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA).

Speaking to reporters in Damaturu on Thursday, Dr. Muhammad Goje, the Executive Secretary of YOSEMA, provided a sobering update on the impact of the disaster. He confirmed that the violent weather events had severely affected the communities of Bursari, Damaturu, Fika, Fune, Gulani, Potiskum, and Tarmuwa LGAs.

The human toll has been significant, with 92 individuals suffering various degrees of injuries. A total of 5,022 people across 1,264 households have been directly impacted by the storms, which have been among the worst the state has experienced in recent years. Moreover, the destruction has led to the displacement of 368 people across 83 households, forcing many into makeshift shelters and temporary camps.

Dr. Goje revealed that 48 communities have been affected in total, with Fika local government emerging as the worst-hit area. In the wake of the disaster, emergency response teams have been working round the clock to assess damages and provide critical aid.

In a swift humanitarian response, YOSEMA partnered with Action Against Hunger (ACF), with backing from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), to distribute life-saving relief materials to 566 severely impacted households in the Fika and Potiskum areas.

Goje emphasized that a joint needs assessment conducted by YOSEMA and ACF focused on identifying and prioritizing the most vulnerable families—those who lost not just their homes but also essential belongings, and who are in dire need of water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

Mohammed Kingimi, ACF’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Project Manager, reiterated the organization’s continued commitment to assist victims, subject to resource availability. He also announced that ACF is preparing to implement a Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) support program targeting the same 566 households, aiming to help families begin their recovery process with dignity and sustainability.

Dr. Goje concluded by reaffirming the Yobe State Government’s dedication to safeguarding its vulnerable populations through proactive and coordinated emergency preparedness and response measures.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.