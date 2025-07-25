🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaAnalysisSEC Nigeria

SEC Clears N323bn First Holdco Buyout Deal, Confirms Full Regulatory Compliance

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 24, 2025 – Naija247news.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, has affirmed that the N323 billion buyout transactions involving two long-term shareholders of First Bank Holdings (First Holdco)Oba Otudeko and Tunde Hassan-Odukale—fully complied with all regulatory requirements.

The Commission made this clarification amid media reports insinuating ongoing investigations and involvement of government authorities in the transaction. According to a statement issued by Mrs. Efe Ebelo, SEC’s Head of External Relations, the Commission issued a formal “no objection” to the share purchase after thorough compliance checks.

“There was no subsequent request for additional information from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following the conclusion of the transaction,” the SEC noted, emphasizing that all communications were part of routine compliance procedures—not a query.

Transaction Summary

The high-profile share acquisition involved:

  • 10.43 billion ordinary shares of First Holdco, valued at ₦323.33 billion

  • Executed as off-market, negotiated deals on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on July 16, 2025

  • Shares were crossed in 17 transactions at ₦31 per share

The buyers in the transaction were RC Investment Management Ltd, a newly incorporated subsidiary of Renaissance Capital, registered in May 2024 and controlled by Sule Samuel Babatunde, CEO of Renaissance Capital.

The sellers were:

Barbican Capital and Affiliates, owned by Oba Otudeko

  • Leadway Group and Affiliates, linked to Tunde Hassan-Odukale

The transaction amounts include:

  • ₦241.4 billion for 7.787 billion shares from Otudeko

  • ₦82 billion for 2.647 billion shares from Hassan-Odukale

 

In a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange Regulation (NGX Regco), First Holdco’s board, through Company Secretary Adewale Arogundade, confirmed that the transactions did not involve group chairman Femi Otedola, any government official, or any federal agency.

CBN, AGF Also Cleared of Involvement

Both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) have categorically denied any role in the buyout.

In a separate statement, Kamarudeen Ogundele, Senior Adviser to the President on Communication in the Office of the AGF, said:

“Neither the Federal Government of Nigeria nor the Attorney General participated in acquiring the shares. The report by some media outlets is inaccurate and misleading.”

Ogundele emphasized that the First Holdco shareholding changes are purely private-sector transactions and urged media outlets to verify facts before publication.

Regulatory Oversight and Market Stability

The SEC reiterated its commitment to:

  • Ensuring market transparency

  • Promoting orderly transactions

  • Protecting investors and capital formation

“The Commission remains firmly committed to its mandate of regulating a fair, orderly, and efficient market,” SEC said.

The buyout represents approximately 25% of First Holdco’s total outstanding shares (41.87 billion) and signals a major ownership restructuring within Nigeria’s oldest banking group.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s FX Reserves Jump by $422m to Hit $37.85bn as CBN Pumps $80m to Stabilise Naira
Next article
FG Launches National Soybean Policy to Unlock ₦3.9 Trillion Market, Create 1 Million Jobs Across 22 States
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FG Launches Traceability System as Smallholders Contribute Over 80% of Nigeria’s Palm Oil Output

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
| Naija247news – Abuja, July 22, 2025 – In a strategic bid to boost the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s palm oil industry, the Federal Government has revealed that smallholder farmers currently account for over 80%...

Nigeria Secures $20 Billion in Investment Commitments from China to Drive Industrialization — NCSP

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 | Naija247news — In a strategic leap toward economic transformation, Nigeria has secured $20 billion in investment commitments from Chinese investors, under the coordination of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership...

FG Launches National Soybean Policy to Unlock ₦3.9 Trillion Market, Create 1 Million Jobs Across 22 States

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a groundbreaking effort to reposition Nigeria as a major player in the global agricultural market and combat food insecurity, the Federal Government has officially launched the...

Nigeria’s FX Reserves Jump by $422m to Hit $37.85bn as CBN Pumps $80m to Stabilise Naira

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Abuja, July 24, 2025 – Naija247news.com Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves surged by $422.16 million last week, reaching $37.85 billion as of July 17, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)....

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FG Launches Traceability System as Smallholders Contribute Over 80% of Nigeria’s Palm Oil Output

Abuja 0
| Naija247news – Abuja, July 22, 2025 – In a strategic bid to boost the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s palm oil industry, the Federal Government has revealed that smallholder farmers currently account for over 80%...

Nigeria Secures $20 Billion in Investment Commitments from China to Drive Industrialization — NCSP

Abuja 0
Abuja, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 | Naija247news — In a strategic leap toward economic transformation, Nigeria has secured $20 billion in investment commitments from Chinese investors, under the coordination of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership...

FG Launches National Soybean Policy to Unlock ₦3.9 Trillion Market, Create 1 Million Jobs Across 22 States

Abuja 0
Abuja, Nigeria – July 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a groundbreaking effort to reposition Nigeria as a major player in the global agricultural market and combat food insecurity, the Federal Government has officially launched the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp