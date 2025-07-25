SEC Clears N323bn First Holdco Buyout Deal, Confirms Full Regulatory Compliance

Abuja, July 24, 2025 – Naija247news.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, has affirmed that the N323 billion buyout transactions involving two long-term shareholders of First Bank Holdings (First Holdco)—Oba Otudeko and Tunde Hassan-Odukale—fully complied with all regulatory requirements.

The Commission made this clarification amid media reports insinuating ongoing investigations and involvement of government authorities in the transaction. According to a statement issued by Mrs. Efe Ebelo, SEC’s Head of External Relations, the Commission issued a formal “no objection” to the share purchase after thorough compliance checks.

“There was no subsequent request for additional information from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following the conclusion of the transaction,” the SEC noted, emphasizing that all communications were part of routine compliance procedures—not a query.

Transaction Summary

The high-profile share acquisition involved:

10.43 billion ordinary shares of First Holdco, valued at ₦323.33 billion

Executed as off-market, negotiated deals on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on July 16, 2025

Shares were crossed in 17 transactions at ₦31 per share

The buyers in the transaction were RC Investment Management Ltd, a newly incorporated subsidiary of Renaissance Capital, registered in May 2024 and controlled by Sule Samuel Babatunde, CEO of Renaissance Capital.

The sellers were:

Barbican Capital and Affiliates, owned by Oba Otudeko

Leadway Group and Affiliates, linked to Tunde Hassan-Odukale

The transaction amounts include:

₦241.4 billion for 7.787 billion shares from Otudeko

₦82 billion for 2.647 billion shares from Hassan-Odukale

In a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange Regulation (NGX Regco), First Holdco’s board, through Company Secretary Adewale Arogundade, confirmed that the transactions did not involve group chairman Femi Otedola, any government official, or any federal agency.

CBN, AGF Also Cleared of Involvement

Both the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) have categorically denied any role in the buyout.

In a separate statement, Kamarudeen Ogundele, Senior Adviser to the President on Communication in the Office of the AGF, said:

“Neither the Federal Government of Nigeria nor the Attorney General participated in acquiring the shares. The report by some media outlets is inaccurate and misleading.”

Ogundele emphasized that the First Holdco shareholding changes are purely private-sector transactions and urged media outlets to verify facts before publication.

Regulatory Oversight and Market Stability

The SEC reiterated its commitment to:

Ensuring market transparency

Promoting orderly transactions

Protecting investors and capital formation

“The Commission remains firmly committed to its mandate of regulating a fair, orderly, and efficient market,” SEC said.

The buyout represents approximately 25% of First Holdco’s total outstanding shares (41.87 billion) and signals a major ownership restructuring within Nigeria’s oldest banking group.

