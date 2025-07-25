North-Central Elders’ Council a timely initiative— Ebute

Abuja, July 23, 2025 (NAN) Former President of the Senate during Nigeria’s Third Republic, Sen. Ameh Ebute, has described the establishment of the North-Central States Elders’ Council (NCSEC) as a timely and commendable initiative.

Ebute said this at the council’s inaugural meeting in Abuja on Thursday,

He said that the NCSEC would play a key advisory role to the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC).

He said that the council would significantly contribute to the development of the North-Central region by guiding its implementation of policies and programmes across the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCSEC was created to serve as a strategic advisory body, supporting the vision, mission and objectives of the NCDC in facilitating sustainable development in the region.

“The North-Central zone has long been left behind in many developmental strides.

“This council provides the necessary structure and voice to fast-track the progress we desperately need,” Ebute said.

He commended the initiators of the council and expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for establishing the NCDC, describing it as a bold step toward addressing long-standing developmental gaps in the region.

Chief Mike Onoja, a facilitator of the council, said that one of its immediate objectives was to formally express appreciation to Tinubu for creating the commission.

“We plan to pay a courtesy visit to the President to thank him. More importantly, we intend to partner closely with the commission to ensure that it delivers on its mandate,” Onoja said.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration with the governors of the six states within the North-Central zone to ensure alignment and success in project implementation.

“We can not make meaningful progress without the active involvement of the governors.

“Their input is critical in identifying and executing state-specific priority projects,” he added.

Also speaking, former Military Governor of Plateau, Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd.), described the Council as a non-partisan assembly of elders committed to the region’s progress.

“Though I am a member of the APC, this Council is non-partisan. It is about our people.

“We want to ensure that the NCDC delivers on its mandate, and we will provide advice, guidance and oversight—not, as part of the management, but as stakeholders who care deeply about our region,” he said.

Also speaking, former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, welcomed the formation of the council, calling it both timely and necessary.

“We have long hoped for the establishment of the NCDC, and we are thankful to President Bola Tinubu for making it a reality.

“This Council will serve to support and encourage the President in furthering the development of our region,” she said.

Tallen emphasised unity as one of the Council’s key values.

“Our strength lies in our unity. Regardless of tribe, religion or state, we must speak with one voice.

“The North-Central has suffered neglect for too long. It is time we come together for a common purpose—development,” she said.

NAN reports that the NCSEC comprises prominent personalities from the region, including former ministers, academics, captains of industry and retired military officers.

Its core mandate is to serve as a platform for guidance, strategic collaboration, and sustained development in the North-Central zone.

Editorial Analysis

