Nigeria’s FX Reserves Jump by $422m to Hit $37.85bn as CBN Pumps $80m to Stabilise Naira

Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves surged by $422.16 million last week, reaching $37.85 billion as of July 17, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The increase reflects intensified intervention by the apex bank, which injected around $80 million into the FX market to cushion the naira’s volatility.

This marks the second consecutive weekly uptick in the country’s external reserves, indicating improved liquidity and renewed investor confidence. Analysts attribute the positive trend to sustained foreign portfolio inflows, improved oil export earnings, and a more disciplined FX management strategy by the CBN.

Despite these interventions, the naira depreciated marginally by 0.1% week-on-week to N1,532.11/$1 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM). Analysts say the minor dip reflects persistent structural challenges and demand-side pressures, though the currency remains largely stable.

Forward Market Weakness Persists

In the FX forward market, the naira declined across all tenors:

1-month forward : Down 0.4% to N1,578.53/$1

3-month forward : Down 0.5% to N1,654.49/$1

6-month forward : Down 0.7% to N1,763.13/$1

1-year forward: Down 1.0% to N1,972.98/$1

These declines suggest that the market expects continued pressure on the currency in the medium term.

Analysts React

Financial analysts say the reserve buildup provides the CBN with more ammunition to defend the naira and sustain market confidence.

“The market is responding positively to reduced global pressures and higher investor confidence, especially from FPIs,” said a Lagos-based FX analyst.

The interventions align with the CBN’s broader strategy to restore FX market confidence, attract capital inflows, and limit volatility—especially after currency reforms in 2024 that included exchange rate unification and removal of official restrictions.

Outlook Remains Cautiously Optimistic

According to Cordros Research, the short-term naira outlook remains stable:

“We expect FX liquidity to remain robust, supported by reduced global pressures and stronger market confidence. A stronger net FX reserve enhances the CBN’s capacity to intervene when necessary.”

Analysts, however, caution that long-term stability will depend on:

Deep structural reforms

Improved fiscal coordination

Consistent monetary policy discipline

For now, the combination of rising reserves and controlled interventions is buying the apex bank valuable time to consolidate broader economic reforms.

