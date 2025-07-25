Nigeria Unveils N3.9 Trillion National Soybean Production and Expansion Policy to Boost Agriculture and Jobs

Abuja, July 22, 2025 (NAN) — The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the National Soybean Production and Expansion Policy and Strategy, aiming to increase local soybean production and generate N3.9 trillion in annual revenue. The policy also targets the creation of 1 million farm and off-farm jobs across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, announced the policy during the unveiling event themed “States’ Participation in National Soybean Expansion.” He highlighted that the strategy provides a clear blueprint to scale soybean production, boost value addition, and expand both domestic and international markets.

“Our target is to cultivate 1 million hectares of farmland and deliver 460,000 metric tonnes of soybean grain to the market within two years,” Kyari said. “Achieving these ambitious targets requires more than plans. It demands a supportive ecosystem driven by effective governance.”

Kyari emphasized the government’s role in creating an enabling environment for growth through supportive policies, strategic collaboration, and targeted interventions to strengthen the soybean value chain and enhance its competitiveness.

He further noted, “Our priority is to foster an ecosystem where farmers, processors, and investors can thrive, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places agriculture at the heart of economic diversification, job creation, and national prosperity.”

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State described the unveiling of the policy as historic and a bold, forward-looking partnership designed to generate massive revenue and jobs, positioning Nigeria as a global agriculture powerhouse.

“Benue stands as the linchpin of this vision,” Alia said. “As governor of Benue, the food basket of our great nation, I am inspired by the unity and vision reflected in this assembly.”

He explained that the Soybean Seed Multiplication and Distribution Programme in Benue will reach over 200,000 farmers in the next three years, increasing average yields from 1.2 metric tonnes per hectare to up to 3 metric tonnes per hectare.

Through partnerships with research centers, leveraging private sector strengths, and investments in extension and post-harvest infrastructure, Benue plans to overcome production obstacles. The state aims to double its soybean output from 202,000 to at least 400,000 tonnes within three years, contributing more than 400,000 metric tonnes annually to national production.

Alia affirmed Benue’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s N3.9 trillion industry target, empowering tens of thousands of households, and creating a sustainable agricultural legacy.

“Let us join hands. Let us move from policy to action, and from action to shared prosperity,” he said. “Let us make soybeans a golden crop for Benue and for all Nigeria.”

With fertile land, skilled farmers, and a strong vision, the Benue government aims to unlock the full potential of Nigerian agriculture and ensure lasting prosperity for every community.

“This moment is about more than a policy; it is about planting the seeds of a food-secure and globally competitive Nigeria, where soybean stands as a pillar of prosperity and innovation,” Kyari concluded.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.