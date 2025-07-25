Nigeria Secures $20 Billion in Investment Commitments from China to Drive Industrialization — NCSP

Abuja, Nigeria – July 24, 2025 | Naija247news — In a strategic leap toward economic transformation, Nigeria has secured $20 billion in investment commitments from Chinese investors, under the coordination of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP). The development marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation and is expected to unlock large-scale industrial projects across the country.

The Director-General of the NCSP, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, announced the commitments during an exclusive media session in Abuja, revealing that 55 investment agreements had been signed with Chinese partners. The investments will focus on critical sectors including agriculture, mining, steel production, automotive manufacturing, and energy—areas deemed crucial to Nigeria’s industrial revolution.

“We want to be the hub for China in Africa. Nigeria needs to tap into the modernisation of China,” Tegbe said, adding that “these investments are set to boost food security, create jobs and drive a new wave of industrial development in the country.”

From Diplomatic Ties to Private Sector Collaboration

Tegbe highlighted the evolving nature of Nigeria-China relations, stating that what began as government-to-government engagement has now evolved into strategic private sector partnerships, with the NCSP acting as a vital liaison between Nigerian stakeholders and Chinese investors.

The elevation of Nigeria-China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has paved the way for these expanded collaborations. Tegbe said the NCSP was established to bridge the trade imbalance, coordinate industrial partnerships, and align private-sector efforts with national policy goals.

“Others have done it, and Nigeria can do it. We are tapping into Chinese technology, financing, and expertise to build a strong industrial base,” he emphasized.

Aligning with Tinubu’s Industrialization Agenda

The NCSP’s initiatives align with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” economic agenda, which prioritizes reindustrialization and inclusive development. According to Tegbe, the NCSP is focused on ensuring efficient implementation of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) projects, while also seeking additional bilateral ventures beyond FOCAC commitments.

“Our mandate includes not only executing agreed projects but also identifying new areas where Nigeria can benefit from China’s industrial model and funding channels,” he said.

He emphasized that the NCSP is currently streamlining stakeholder engagements, investment facilitation, and due diligence protocols to ensure every dollar invested leads to long-term national benefit.

Next Steps: Market Access and Strategic Execution

In addition to domestic development, the NCSP is also working to secure market access for Nigerian products into China and other Asian economies.

“We are paving the way for Nigerian goods to gain access to Chinese and broader Asian markets,” Tegbe noted, signaling a strategic push for Nigeria’s export diversification.

He added that the NCSP is coordinating with relevant ministries and private sector players to fast-track groundbreaking projects in energy, manufacturing, and agri-processing by the end of the year.

Outlook: China’s Role in Nigeria’s Industrial Future

The announcement comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with high unemployment, inflation, and foreign exchange shortages. Tegbe believes that China’s industrial capacity and financial strength make it a valuable partner in Nigeria’s quest for sustainable development.

As the NCSP takes the lead in coordinating this new wave of Sino-Nigerian investment, the agency has vowed to remain transparent, efficient, and impact-driven in project execution.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.