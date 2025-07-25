NDPHC to Commercialise 200MW of Stranded Power by Year-End — Adighije

Abuja, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Plc (NDPHC), Dr. Jennifer Adighije, has revealed that the company is set to commercialise at least 200 megawatts (MW) of its stranded electricity capacity by the end of 2025. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to unlock over 2,000MW of underutilised power and improve the financial viability of the state-owned generation company.

Adighije made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), where she led a delegation of senior executives to foster collaboration and discuss pressing issues in the power sector.

“Now that we’re improving our mechanical availability, we can significantly improve on the commercialisation of our stranded electricity,” she said.

She added that NDPHC had already signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with eligible off-takers and traders, currently awaiting approval from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

“The Electricity Act (EA) has empowered us to enter into successful bilateral transactions with bankable customers and traders. Before the end of the year, we expect to commercialise 200MW, pending regulatory approval,” Adighije stated.

Stranded Power and Liquidity Challenges

Earlier in May, Adighije raised concerns about the persistent refusal of electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to offtake power generated by NDPHC, contributing to its financial woes and limiting operations.

Currently, NDPHC earns only about 30% of its invoices, further compounding the liquidity crisis plaguing the company.

“We are still heavily owed, and without stable offtake arrangements, a significant portion of our available capacity remains underutilised,” she said.

Adighije also appealed to NISO to support improved dispatch levels for NDPHC, especially since the company lacks a formal PPA with the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET).

She expressed optimism that once regulatory approvals are secured and commercial transactions activated, the company’s cash flow would improve significantly, enabling NDPHC to meet its obligations to partners and stakeholders.

Reviving Idle Assets and Sector Collaboration

Adighije highlighted recent improvements in plant availability, particularly the revival of major generation assets like the Omotosho and Alaoji power plants, positioning NDPHC to meet increased demand from offtakers.

During the visit, Adighije also stressed the importance of working collaboratively with NISO, especially under the framework of the Electricity Act, which she said had “elevated NISO’s role” in shaping Nigeria’s evolving electricity market.

“NDPHC, being the backbone of the power sector as the government-owned generation utility, must reinforce a productive working relationship with NISO,” she added.

Call for Regulatory Fairness

The NDPHC boss called attention to the disparities in treatment between public and private generation companies, urging NISO to take into account NDPHC’s significant investment in Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure when issuing directives.

She also called for a better understanding of the bureaucratic constraints that government-owned power firms face, particularly in procurement processes and financial approvals.

“We urge NISO and other key stakeholders to reflect regulatory fairness and sensitivity to these limitations as we work together to build a sustainable power sector,” Adighije said.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.