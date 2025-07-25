Guinness Nigeria Swings to ₦16.2bn Profit in FY25, Posts Marks 75th Anniversary with 66% Revenue Surge Amid Inflation Pressures

Turnaround driven by cost discipline, consumer connection, and aggressive topline strategy as gross profit grows to ₦148.3bn; board cites “clarity of vision and strong governance”

Lagos, Nigeria | July 24, 2025 — Naija247news Economic Desk

Guinness Nigeria Plc (NGX: GUINNESS) has delivered a dramatic financial turnaround for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, swinging to a profit of ₦16.2 billion after tax — a reversal from a staggering ₦54.7 billion loss in FY24. The performance comes as the brewer marks its 75th year in Nigeria and navigates a turbulent macroeconomic climate dominated by high inflation, FX volatility, and subdued consumer spending.

Key FY25 Financial Highlights

Revenue : ₦496.6 billion, up 65.8% YoY (FY24: ₦299.5 billion)

Gross Profit : ₦148.3 billion, up 62.2% YoY

Operating Profit : ₦47.4 billion, up 86.6% YoY

Net Profit After Tax: ₦16.2 billion vs. FY24 loss of ₦54.7 billion

This turnaround, Guinness Nigeria said, reflects a sharper strategic execution, aggressive portfolio performance across premium and mainstream brands, disciplined cost management, and greater agility in responding to market shifts.

Board and Executive Commentary

Professor Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, Chairman of the Board, hailed the result as a “milestone that reaffirms Guinness Nigeria’s long-standing resilience,” stating:

“This strong turnaround speaks to the quality of leadership, clarity of vision, and strength of governance. As we mark 75 years in Nigeria, this performance underscores our commitment to sustainable value creation.”

Girish Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, echoed optimism, emphasizing the company’s cultural and operational evolution:

“Our team’s focus, agility, and connection to consumers were pivotal. We are building a high-performance, entrepreneurial organisation aimed at making Guinness Nigeria one of the most trusted and best-performing consumer product companies in Nigeria.”

75 Years in Nigeria: Legacy and Ambition

Founded in 1950, Guinness Nigeria has grown into the country’s leading Total Beverage Alcohol company, offering a full suite of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks across brands such as:

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

Malta Guinness

Orijin Bitters

Smirnoff Ice and Flavours

Gordons Pink Berry & Orange Sunset

Dubic Malt and others

The company continues to reinforce its core pillars: responsible drinking, community development, and environmental stewardship, committing to ESG goals that align with local expectations and global standards.

Editorial Insight:

Guinness Nigeria’s return to profitability comes amid broader struggles in Nigeria’s FMCG sector, which has been hit by inflation rates nearing 30%, a 100%+ devaluation of the naira since mid-2023, and fluctuating raw material costs. Many manufacturers reported earnings compression or restructuring, but Guinness’ premiumization strategy and export growth seem to have cushioned the blows.

Still, analysts caution that sustainability in FY26 will depend on currency stabilization, consumer confidence recovery, and innovation in product pricing and packaging.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Sponsored Post in Lagos, Nigeria.