Gas Sector in Crisis: Neconde’s Chichi Emenike Warns of Mounting Debt, Unpaid Supplies, and Dollarised Challenges

Lagos, July 24, 2025 (NAN) – Mrs. Chichi Emenike of Neconde Energy Ltd. has raised alarm over severe financial issues threatening Nigeria’s gas industry, saying unpaid gas supplies, dollarised operations, and regulatory inconsistencies are stifling private investment and crippling the nation’s energy transition.
Speaking at a panel session during the 2025 Oriental News Nigeria Conference in Lagos on Thursday, Emenike outlined the operational and policy hurdles facing gas producers and warned of broader consequences for energy security and investor confidence.
“We fund the production of these gas molecules, yet cannot recoup costs because the buyers are not paying,”
— Chichi Emenike, Neconde Energy Ltd.
Key Concerns Raised by Chichi Emenike:
Non-payment for Gas Supply:
Neconde Energy has reportedly supplied gas to electricity generation companies for nearly two years without receiving payment.
Dollarised Operations:
Gas production remains dependent on imported services priced in U.S. dollars—drilling, well services, and maintenance—all contributing to unsustainable costs.
High Operational Costs:
Drilling a single gas well in Nigeria costs over $35,000, excluding extra charges and regulatory levies.
Massive Gas Output:
Over 500 million standard cubic feet of gas are moved daily through NGIC pipelines—representing significant national energy capital at risk.
Lack of Investment Security:
Without commercial viability, Emenike warns that gas investors may flee to more stable destinations like Mozambique.
Calls to Action:
Adopt Realistic Energy Goals:
Emenike advised the government to start with incremental, achievable targets, focusing on low-capex small gas fields rather than large, ambitious energy transition plans.
Define Nigeria’s Energy Vision:
Investors are confused by the government’s unclear position on its transition priorities and long-term financing strategies.
Curb Regulatory Exploitation:
Rent-seeking, excessive penalties, and ambiguous rules from regulators were described as “strangling investor confidence.”
Embrace Infrastructure Collaboration:
She recommended a shared infrastructure model to unlock stranded gas fields and reduce CAPEX duplication.
End Monopolistic Frameworks:
“Gas pricing must be market-driven, not government-mandated,” she stressed.
Quote Highlights:
“Where is the money coming from? Gas investors face deep uncertainty about financing projects from start to finish.”
“We must stop rent-seeking by regulators.”
“Nigeria can lead the Gulf of Guinea with a self-focused gas strategy starting from smaller fields.”
“Officials must understand investor challenges. Stop chasing quick fixes and focus on long-term partnerships.”
Naija247news Editorial Insight:
Chichi Emenike’s revelations underscore a chronic mismatch between Nigeria’s energy ambitions and its commercial frameworks. Without urgent fiscal clarity, regulatory reform, and market-driven strategies, Nigeria risks sabotaging its gas-driven growth potential—ceding ground to regional competitors already optimizing investment climates.
