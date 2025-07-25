Gas-Power Pricing Mismatch Threatens Nigeria’s Energy Stability – Prof. Barth Nnaji Warns Regulators

Lagos, July 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Prof. Barth Nnaji, Chairman of Geometric Power and a former Minister of Power, has called on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to urgently address the growing disparity between Nigeria’s regulated domestic gas pricing and actual market rates—a gap he warns is threatening the sustainability of the power sector.

Nnaji made this assertion while speaking at the Oriental News Nigeria 2025 Energy Conference held in Lagos on Thursday. He said the disconnect between the approved gas pricing for power generation and the realities in the open market has become a major financial strain on Generation Companies (GenCos) and could deepen Nigeria’s energy crisis if not urgently addressed.

He explained that while the official regulated domestic gas price for power generation had initially stood at $2.42 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), it was revised downward by NMDPRA to $2.13/MMBtu effective April 1, 2025. However, prevailing market conditions and contract-specific supply terms currently place the actual cost of gas between $2.70 and $9/MMBtu.

“This pricing mismatch has significantly eroded the viability of gas-fired power plants in Nigeria,” Nnaji said. “Most of our electricity generation is heavily reliant on gas sourced from the open market. This reality places immense financial pressure on producers who must contend with dollar-indexed inputs and cost uncertainties.”

Mounting Sector Liabilities and Energy Subsidy Burden

Nnaji warned that the distortion in gas pricing has compounded liquidity challenges within the power industry, citing that it contributed significantly to the ₦1.1 trillion in electricity subsidies incurred by the federal government in H1 2025. Additionally, the government now owes GenCos more than ₦5.2 trillion, resulting from revenue shortfalls and unrecovered costs.

“The current benchmark pricing is simply not sustainable. It creates a huge funding gap for the GenCos who are expected to deliver consistent power without corresponding revenue streams.”

He stressed that without correcting this imbalance, Nigeria risks deeper power outages, infrastructure decay, and potential exit of private sector players from the generation value chain.

Dollar-Denominated Expenses and Tariff Realities

According to Nnaji, another underlying challenge facing GenCos is the foreign exchange exposure involved in maintaining power infrastructure, much of which requires dollar-denominated operation and maintenance (O&M)expenditure.

“Many critical inputs—spare parts, equipment, software—are all priced in U.S. dollars. If the energy component of the tariff does not reflect these realities, the system will continue to suffer outages and breakdowns.”

He urged the NERC to begin a process of tariff rationalization, where electricity prices are adjusted more frequently and transparently to match the cost of service delivery.

Nigeria’s Gas Paradox: Vast Reserves, Scarce Supply

Despite being Africa’s largest holder of proven gas reserves—over 200 trillion cubic feet (Tcf)—Nigeria still struggles to deliver consistent supply to its power plants. Nnaji described this situation as paradoxical and unacceptable for a country with so much energy potential.

He pointed to the underperformance of major infrastructure like NLNG Train-7, which operates below capacity due to lack of feedgas.

“It’s inconceivable that with all our gas wealth, critical facilities are starved of supply. This is not just an infrastructure issue—it is a planning and policy failure.”

Transition Planning and Role of Alternative Energy Sources

Reflecting on Nigeria’s past energy strategies, Nnaji criticised the abrupt abandonment of coal and mining as part of the national energy mix, without a transitional plan to ensure energy security.

“Nigeria once had a vibrant mining industry. Today, it is virtually non-existent, and yet we have not created a stable replacement for that energy source.”

Although optimistic about the growing role of renewables, he emphasized that for the next 10–20 years, gas-fired power will remain Nigeria’s primary electricity source, as hydro and solar are limited by seasonal fluctuations and geography.

Private Sector Investment and Infrastructure Deficits

He identified the lack of investment in gas production and pipeline development as another critical bottleneck. While commending government efforts, he argued that the real solution lies in enabling private capital to take the lead.

“The government’s role should be that of an enabler—not the operator. Unless we incentivize the private sector to lead in gas infrastructure, efforts like Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) adoption will fall short.”

He also highlighted the recurring issues of low gas pressure, pipeline vandalism, and inconsistent delivery to plants, which continue to disrupt power generation and derail investment returns.

State Regulation and the Burden of Electricity Subsidies

Nnaji weighed in on the Electricity Act, which empowers states to regulate power within their borders. He cited Enugu State’s recent tariff cuts for Band A customers as a case study but warned of the financial risks involved.

“If states are going to regulate electricity, they must also be ready to fund those decisions. Tariff cuts without fiscal support will lead to service collapse.”

Federal Tariff Assumptions and NBET’s Limitations

The former Minister raised concerns over the flawed assumptions embedded in the federal tariff framework. He said there is a general misconception that Distribution Companies (DisCos) receive consistent subsidies via the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET).

“NBET does not always receive budgeted funds. This assumption creates gaps in cash flow for DisCos, which in turn delay or default on payments to GenCos.”

Remittance Inefficiencies and Market Liquidity Crisis

He criticized the wide disparities in Aggregate Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C) losses among DisCos, noting that while some remit as low as 30% of the power they receive, others remit about 60%—leaving a fractured and illiquid market.

“This inconsistency severely impairs cash flow across the value chain. No market can survive with such irregularities.”

Path Forward: Contracts, Regulation, and Discipline

Concluding his remarks, Nnaji emphasized the urgent need for:

Cost-reflective tariffs

Private-led gas infrastructure investments

Enforceable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs)

Efficient market discipline

Security for gas pipelines and facilities

“Without reliable gas supply, transparent pricing, and enforceable contracts, no amount of regulation will make this market viable.”

