AbujaFarming

FG Launches Traceability System as Smallholders Contribute Over 80% of Nigeria’s Palm Oil Output

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

| Naija247news – Abuja, July 22, 2025 – In a strategic bid to boost the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s palm oil industry, the Federal Government has revealed that smallholder farmers currently account for over 80% of national palm oil production, a figure underscoring the importance of inclusive value chain development.

The disclosure was made by Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, at the official inauguration of the National Palm Oil Traceability System (NaPOTS) Framework Inter-Agency Committee held in Abuja on Tuesday.

NaPOTS, a bold policy and technology initiative, aims to improve product quality, ensure supply chain transparency, enforce sustainability, and integrate climate-smart agricultural practices in one of Nigeria’s most lucrative agro-industrial sectors.

Representing the Minister at the event, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said that the committee would be tasked with developing a comprehensive Palm Oil Traceability Roadmap. This roadmap will serve as the backbone of national efforts to formalize the sector and coordinate stakeholders across public and private institutions.

“Traceability is not just a quality assurance tool – it is an economic imperative,” Kyari said. “It boosts consumer confidence, strengthens compliance with international benchmarks, and positions Nigeria’s palm oil competitively in industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.”

According to the minister, over 80% of Nigeria’s palm oil output comes from smallholder farmers, often operating informally with limited access to modern markets. Kyari stressed that implementing a traceability framework will bridge the gap between informal production and formal value chains, paving the way for improved quality control and better market prices for Nigerian palm oil.

He added that the initiative would help eliminate adulteration, which has plagued the market, while enabling Nigeria to benefit from non-oil export earnings, a key focus of President Tinubu’s diversification agenda.

Solidaridad Commends the Move, Highlights Climate-Smart Projects

Mr. Kene Onukwube, Programme Manager at Solidaridad Nigeria, lauded the introduction of NaPOTS, calling it a “game-changer” for producers and consumers alike.

“The framework will increase transparency across production, processing, and marketing stages, creating a more efficient and sustainable palm oil sector,” he said.

Solidaridad, a global civil society organization, has already piloted climate-resilient oil palm practices in Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Enugu, and Kogi States. These interventions include promoting agroforestry, reduced chemical use, and digital monitoring of palm oil outputs.

“We welcome the integration of policy with field-based realities. The NaPOTS framework comes with mechanisms to support implementation and enforcement – a rare strength,”Onukwube added.

Economic and Global Trade Implications

Nigeria, once a global leader in palm oil production, has struggled to reclaim its former position, with Indonesia and Malaysia dominating global supply. Experts say the lack of traceability, weak enforcement of standards, and informal production practices have limited Nigeria’s export potential.

With rising global demand for ethically sourced and sustainably produced palm oil, NaPOTS offers an opportunity to reposition Nigeria in the $90 billion global palm oil market.

Agribusiness analysts believe the initiative could also encourage foreign direct investment (FDI) in Nigeria’s palm oil value chain, especially with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) opening new trade routes.

Conclusion

The launch of NaPOTS and the recognition of smallholders’ contribution to palm oil output marks a paradigm shift in agricultural governance. By aligning domestic production with international standards, Nigeria takes a bold step toward restoring its relevance in the global agro-industrial sector.

Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group.

